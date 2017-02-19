Where’s my letter?

I would like to raise a complaint with Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB). I went to their Bur Dubai branch to request a Liability Letter. The customer service representative took my request and he informed me that it would take one month to issue the letter. No other bank takes one month to issue a Liability Letter!

I would like to request Gulf News to help get this resolved soon.

From Mr Fazil Nazeem

Dubai

The management of EIB responds:

Thank you for bringing Mr Nazeem’s concerns to our attention.

The Liability Letter requested by Mr Nazeem was issued to him on November 6, 2016, as per the bank’s standard process. Mr Nazeem visited our Bur Dubai branch to collect the letter and the matter is now resolved. We thank him for his patience and take this opportunity to reiterate that Emirates Islamic is committed to providing the best in customer service to our loyal clientele.

Mr Nazeem responds:

I did not get the Liability Letter. I had provided a manager’s cheque on November 14, 2016, for the clearance letter. When I checked with the Bur Dubai branch, they did not give me a stipulated time as to when they will issue a clearance letter. Can Gulf News please check and let me know by when I will get the clearance letter?

The management of EIB responds:

We would like to confirm that our Customer Experience team has been in contact with Mr Nazeem to assist him and has clarified the timelines when his clearance letter will be provided.

We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that Emirates Islamic is committed to providing the best in customer service to all our clients.

(Process initiation: November 14, 2016. Response from organisation: November 16, 2016. Process completion: December 15, 2016.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.