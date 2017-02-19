Waiting for a refund
I made a request around three months ago, to cancel roaming service for two of my mobile phone numbers, and also requested for a refund on the deposit for the same. I was promised that I would get the refund within 15 days, but it has now been almost three months. Despite numerous calls and emails, there has been no result.
I am keeping one of my numbers with du active, only to cancel it after getting the refund, which means I am paying Dh100 per month to get back Dh4,000. Please help me get my refund!
From Mr Mohammad Naeem
Dubai
The management of du responds:
With reference to the query of Mr Naeem, our team promptly investigated the issue. The refund of the due amount has been arranged on priority. We regret the inconvenience.
Mr Naeem responds:
Thank you, Gulf News, the issue is resolved.
(Process initiation: December 27, 2016. Response from organisation: January 2, 2017. Reader confirmation: January 8, 2017.)
