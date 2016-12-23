Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Unwelcome charges

Cash withdrawal fees for online transactions

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Unwelcome charges

I have been using a credit card from Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) for two years. For the first time, I noticed that when I checked online banking, I had been charged a cash withdrawal fee of Dh75 for every transaction I made online. I have a registered email with ADIB, but have not received my statements through email. I have just been making payments based on the text messages I receive from the bank.

I called the bank’s call centre, but they are not ready to take my complaint.

I have been using credit cards from different banks to fund my forex account, and no bank has charged me a cash withdrawal fee for the transactions I make online.

On ADIB’s online login, I am just able to see transactions from the past 180 days. I believe that from the time I started using this card till now, approximately 30 to 40 withdrawal fees have been charged.

I would like Gulf News to take this matter to ADIB and request them to reverse all the withdrawal fees they have charged me since the beginning, on my credit card.

From Mr Mohammad Samiulla

Dubai

The management of ADIB responds:

Upon receiving the complaint, the Bank’s complaints resolution unit contacted the customer and explained the valid charges to the customer. The issue stands closed. We would like to thank Gulf News for bringing this matter to our attention.

Mr Samiulla responds:

Yes, the bank has called me to inform me that they have placed the charges. Credit card users must be careful when making payments online on forex trading websites.

(Process initiation: August 14. Response from organisation: October 19. Process completion: October 19.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Complaints

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayComplaints

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
abu dhabi islamic bank pjsc

Also In Complaints

I need my clearance letter
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees