Unreliable credit shield

Rejected credit shield due to performance

Gulf News
 

I have a credit card from FGB. I lost my job and applied for credit shield on May 30, 2016. Now, it has been more than 180 days, which is their time frame for insurance. I visited FGB’s collection department several times and also sent them emails, yet I did not get my claim. Finally, they told me it was rejected due to performance issues. When I asked them to give me the reason why it was considered a performance issue, they did not revert to the email.

From Mr Sachin Kumar Panchal

Sharjah

The management of FGB responds:

FGB is grateful for all customer feedback to which, we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Mr Panchal and his previous employer to confirm his employment status in order for us to resolve the matter. Mr Panchal will be updated as soon as possible with the final resolution.

Mr Panchal responds:

Thank you for the intervention. Today, I received an email from the FGB team and they informed me that my claim has gotten approved.

(Process initiation: December 26. Response from organisation: December 29. Reader confirmation: January 8.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

