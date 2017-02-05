Mobile
Too much to pay

Reader is being asked to pay more just to close her credit card account

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

I have been a customer of FGB for several years. I have a credit card with the bank, but they are asking me for minimum due amount or instalment every month, of around Dh1,050. I decided to settle the full outstanding amount on the card which, as per my bank statement, is Dh20,475, so that I don’t get charged interest every month. When I called the bank, they said I would have to pay an additional Dh4,000, which consists of all the interest from future instalments, along with insurance plan charges that I had previously closed.

I initiated a complaint with the bank, but have had no luck in resolving it.

From Ms Sarah Achour

Dubai

The management of FGB responds:

FGB is grateful for all customer feedback to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Ms Achour, and the matter has been resolved to the customer’s satisfaction.

Ms Achour responds:

The bank neither called me nor contacted me through other ways, regarding the resolution of this issue. However, I have received many reminders from them, about paying the due instalment. I replied to them three times that I would like to settle the outstanding on my cards in one go, but they are just ignoring my emails and keep on sending me reminders.

Thus, I am not sure I would say my problem with them has been resolved.

The management of FGB responds:

FGB is grateful for all customer feedback to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Ms Achour via email, asking her to visit our collections team, who will help her to resolve the matter.

Ms Achour responds:

My case with them was not resolved. I stand by my point that I offered to pay the bank the due amount without the extra charges. Thank you for the help, anyway.

(Process initiation: September 26, 2016. Response from organisation: September 29, 2016. Reader confirmation: December 17, 2016.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

