Payment plan agreed

Reader wants to work with the bank to settle an old credit card bill

Gulf News
 

I had a National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) credit card when I was working in the UAE in 2011 and 2012. After getting the card, using it and making relevant payments, I lost my job and had to return to my home country.

My attempts to gain employment were not fruitful and I had to go through some financial struggle for a few years, in order to meet my basic needs. I also had health issues, which I suffered due to mounting expenses.

I had initially borrowed Dh10,000 on the card. I recently emailed the bank to provide me my statement of accounts, for a reasonable settlement on humanitarian basis.

All of these attempts are not working. The bank staff sent me rude and threatening emails.

I humbly request the bank to email me my statements and a reasonable repayment plan (with less late fees and interest charges). I would like to settle this account in a diligent manner. I request Gulf News’ assistance to connect me with the management of NBAD so that I can settle my issue.

From Mr Vijay Daniel

Bengaluru, India

The management of NBAD responds:

Mr Daniel left the UAE in May 2013 without settling the outstanding amount on his NBAD credit card. Our collections department was unable to reach him on his registered mobile number and sent him an email in December 2013 informing him that a legal case would be filed against him in case he failed to clear the dues. He replied stating that he intended to return to the UAE in January 2014 and would settle the credit card once he was employed again. A legal case was filed as he failed to make any payment towards his credit card outstanding.

He has reached out to us now through Gulf News and our collections department is in touch with him to work out a repayment plan. We would also like to confirm that the email sent to Mr Daniel in the year 2013 was not rude or threatening in any manner, but was intended to make him aware that there would be serious consequences for not correcting the long overdue amounts.

Thank you once again for forwarding the complaint to us. Our Customers Experience is very important to us and we are thankful for the opportunity to respond.

Mr Daniel responds:

I want to thank Gulf News from the bottom of my heart for the timely intervention with NBAD. The bank has helped in settling my credit card issue.

(Process initiation: December 14, 2016. Response from organisation: December 17, 2016. Reader confirmation: December 27, 2016.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

