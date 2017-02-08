I am using a credit card from the National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) and I am unable to understand its irrelevant banking charges. My credit card has a limit of Dh7,000 and in December 2016, I paid the due amount of Dh1,660 after adjusting my balance. The available credit limit in my credit card was Dh354.85 till December 22, 2016.

The statement generated on December 23, 2016, showed that I had a negative balance of Dh98 and the minimum amount due was Dh1,938.

How could the amount be negative when the bank’s data shows it is positive? This is misleading information, and I am being charged an over-limit fee.

I am trying to figure out what I should do. I called NBAD’s call centre, but it was of no use. I hope to get a resolution through Gulf News’ intervention.

From Mr Mohsin Shafi

Dubai

The management of NBAD responds:

Thank you for your constant cooperation and communication with us in the endeavor to best serve our customers and resolve their issues.

We have contacted Mr Shafi and have clarified all the charges levied on his credit card and have confirmed that all charges have been accurately billed.

Thank you once again for forwarding the complaint to us. Our customers’ experience is very important to us and we are thankful for the opportunity to respond.

Mr Shafi responds:

Many thanks for the kind intervention. An NBAD executive called me and gave assurance that the over-limit charge for one month would be reversed, but as per my statement, it hasn’t been reversed yet. I hope the bank takes the necessary action.

NBAD responds:

Thank you for sending Mr Shafi’s feedback to us. We have contacted him again and informed him that the reversal of the over-limit fees will reflect in his next statement.

Mr Shafi responds:

I received a call again from NBAD and was assured my over-limit charges would be reversed. Thank you.

(Process initiation: December 26, 2016. Response from organisation: December 28, 2016. Process completion: January 5, 2017.)

