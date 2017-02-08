Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Over limit charges

Conflicting bank statements have a reader confused

Gulf News
 

I am using a credit card from the National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) and I am unable to understand its irrelevant banking charges. My credit card has a limit of Dh7,000 and in December 2016, I paid the due amount of Dh1,660 after adjusting my balance. The available credit limit in my credit card was Dh354.85 till December 22, 2016.

The statement generated on December 23, 2016, showed that I had a negative balance of Dh98 and the minimum amount due was Dh1,938.

How could the amount be negative when the bank’s data shows it is positive? This is misleading information, and I am being charged an over-limit fee.

I am trying to figure out what I should do. I called NBAD’s call centre, but it was of no use. I hope to get a resolution through Gulf News’ intervention.

From Mr Mohsin Shafi

Dubai

The management of NBAD responds:

Thank you for your constant cooperation and communication with us in the endeavor to best serve our customers and resolve their issues.

We have contacted Mr Shafi and have clarified all the charges levied on his credit card and have confirmed that all charges have been accurately billed.

Thank you once again for forwarding the complaint to us. Our customers’ experience is very important to us and we are thankful for the opportunity to respond.

Mr Shafi responds:

Many thanks for the kind intervention. An NBAD executive called me and gave assurance that the over-limit charge for one month would be reversed, but as per my statement, it hasn’t been reversed yet. I hope the bank takes the necessary action.

NBAD responds:

Thank you for sending Mr Shafi’s feedback to us. We have contacted him again and informed him that the reversal of the over-limit fees will reflect in his next statement.

Mr Shafi responds:

I received a call again from NBAD and was assured my over-limit charges would be reversed. Thank you.

(Process initiation: December 26, 2016. Response from organisation: December 28, 2016. Process completion: January 5, 2017.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Complaints

tags from this story

National Bank of Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNNational Bank of Abu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayComplaints

tags

National Bank of Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Complaints

Unwelcome closure fee
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE