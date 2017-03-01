Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Not my Sim

Reader is shocked to find he already has a Sim card under his name, and the bill is due!

Gulf News
 

I recently tried to buy a du Sim card. I have never bought a du Sim before. When I went to a store, I gave them my Emirates ID. But the Sim card seller said my ID was not working and perhaps I had an existing bill payment at the du office. He asked me to check.

Immediately, I went to du’s office. They told me I had Dh840 due as payment for a postpaid bill. I was shocked! I said I had never bought any Sim card. He asked me if I gave my ID to anyone before this. Then, I realised, once, a group of young people came to my accommodations area and said they were selling Sim cards. At the time, I was new to Dubai. Eight months passed before I asked them for a prepaid Sim card. The representative told me about an offer and I gave her my ID to buy that Sim card. After she began the registration process, I saw it was a postpaid Sim card. I wanted a prepaid one, so I immediately stopped the registration process. I asked her whether the registration went through and she said it was incomplete and it would only be complete once I sign and provide a salary letter. She asked me not to worry, so I left the matter.

How could I get a postpaid Sim card, when my basic salary doesn’t meet their minimum requirement? The du executive told me I would have to pay the bill amount, otherwise I would get into trouble. The total amount I would now need to pay is Dh840.78!

Gulf News, please help me.

From Mr Kotteswaran Udayakumar

Dubai

The management of du responds:

With reference to the query of Mr Udayakumar, our team investigated the issue. We have spoken to the customer and reached an amicable solution. The case is closed. We regret the inconvenience.

(Process initiation: December 29, 2016. Response from organisation: January 5, 2017. Process completion: January 18, 2017.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

More from Complaints

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsYour SayComplaints

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Complaints

Why should I pay?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators