Not my Sim

I recently tried to buy a du Sim card. I have never bought a du Sim before. When I went to a store, I gave them my Emirates ID. But the Sim card seller said my ID was not working and perhaps I had an existing bill payment at the du office. He asked me to check.

Immediately, I went to du’s office. They told me I had Dh840 due as payment for a postpaid bill. I was shocked! I said I had never bought any Sim card. He asked me if I gave my ID to anyone before this. Then, I realised, once, a group of young people came to my accommodations area and said they were selling Sim cards. At the time, I was new to Dubai. Eight months passed before I asked them for a prepaid Sim card. The representative told me about an offer and I gave her my ID to buy that Sim card. After she began the registration process, I saw it was a postpaid Sim card. I wanted a prepaid one, so I immediately stopped the registration process. I asked her whether the registration went through and she said it was incomplete and it would only be complete once I sign and provide a salary letter. She asked me not to worry, so I left the matter.

How could I get a postpaid Sim card, when my basic salary doesn’t meet their minimum requirement? The du executive told me I would have to pay the bill amount, otherwise I would get into trouble. The total amount I would now need to pay is Dh840.78!

Gulf News, please help me.

From Mr Kotteswaran Udayakumar

Dubai

The management of du responds:

With reference to the query of Mr Udayakumar, our team investigated the issue. We have spoken to the customer and reached an amicable solution. The case is closed. We regret the inconvenience.

(Process initiation: December 29, 2016. Response from organisation: January 5, 2017. Process completion: January 18, 2017.)

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.