Needing a refund

Without my approval, FGB enrolled me into their Insurance Protection Plan with a payment of Dh972 on October 26, 2016. During that time, I didn’t notice these charges, but when I checked my balance on November 1, I discovered the shortfall. On the same day, I called their customer care centre to cancel the plan and get a refund for the amount. Now, it has been more than 20 days and they are telling me it is not possible to cancel the premium. I feel they are cheating customers, because I contacted them in the same week to cancel the premium. Gulf News, please advise me regarding this matter.

From Mr Jaisal Kuttiparambil

Dubai

The management of FGB responds:

FGB is grateful for all customer feedback to which we give careful consideration as we strive to consistently deliver the highest standards of service. The bank has been in contact with Mr Kuttiparambil, and the matter has been resolved to the customer’s satisfaction.

Mr Kuttiparambil responds:

I got a call from FGB on December 8, 2016, and they promised me that they would refund the amount.

(Process initiation: December 6. Response from organisation: December 12. Process completion: December 14.)

