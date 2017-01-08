Mobile
Mobile service not requested

‘I continued to pay the charges to du, not realising that this service is activated without any intimation through SMS, call or agreement’

Gulf News
 

This is with reference to my mobile number, which received the activation of something called ‘Gold Mountain service’ on August 19, 2016. In good faith, I continued to pay the charges to du, not realising that this service had been activated without any intimation through SMS, call or agreement. The total amount paid against this service was Dh237. I realised a few days ago that I was paying for this for no reason, and filed a complaint.

No one from du bothered to speak to me and when I called back for feedback on the above complaint, I was told that the complaint was already closed and that they can neither reopen it nor can take on a new complaint.

I wrote an email to du’s customer care, and they replied saying that the money would not be refunded because I had activated the service. Yet, they couldn’t provide any proof of that, since I never activated it.

This is a clear case of cheating the customer and I did not expect it from a company like du. I would request Gulf News to please take up the matter and help me get my refund.

From Mr Shobhit Tandon

Sharjah

The management of du responds:

With reference to the query of Mr Tandon, our team checked the records and found the charges to be valid. Our records show that Mr Tandon received a flash message with an option to click or cancel and the customer accepted the offer. Following this, another message was shared with the customer wherein the customer could opt-in or opt-out – depending on his preference.

The service has been deactivated based on customer’s request. The case is closed.

Mr Tandon responds:

This is the same explanation that they gave me, however, when I countered them by asking them to show me any proof — such as the message which states I have opted in — they simply said that they would investigate and come back to me. This is because I know that I didn’t opt for any such service.

Editor’s note: The management of du stand by their initial response and have nothing further to add.

(Process initiation: November 15. Response from organisation: November 27. Process completion: December 1).

Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com.

