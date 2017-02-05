Call for service

I met with an agent from du at a mall in Abu Dhabi on December 7, 2016. I purchased two Sim cards from him (Emirati Plan with 6GB data and 600 local minutes). I paid him Dh250 and he promised that both the Sim cards would be activated within 24 hours. But only one Sim card was activated, so I called du’s call centre on December 9, and raised a complaint. Since there was no response, I called again on December 12 and spoke with the supervisor. They asked me to visit any du service point. I went to the Marina Mall - Abu Dhabi service point and du’s agent told me he could not do anything, as the agent from whom I bought this Sim card was not from that particular du service point. Again, I called customer care and spoke with a supervisor and he asked me to go to the authorities to raise a complaint. I am upset with this service. I tried to send messages via WhatsApp to the agent but he did not reply.

From Mr Mohammad Tahir Talib Khan

Abu Dhabi

A spokesperson from du responds:

With reference to the query of Mr Khan, our team investigated the issue. We have spoken to the customer and the mobile line is now active. The case is closed. We regret the inconvenience.

Mr Khan responds: Yes, the issue is resolved now. Thank you.

(Process initiation: January 2. Response from organisation: January 18. Reader confirmation: January 30.)

