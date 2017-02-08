Top Valentine’s Day meal deals in the UAE

BELOW DH200

Benjarong

Indulge in a five-course Thai set menu that includes assorted appetisers, seafood wonton consommé, lemongrass sorbet, grilled king prawn, sea bass fish. Top it up with a chocolate fondant.

Where: Dusit Thani, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh150 per person

Call: 02-698 8137

La Tablita

Spoil your loved one with a romantic fun-filled evening featuring a five-course Mexican set menu while a mariachi band plays in the background.

Where: Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights

Price: Dh180 per person

Call: 04-317 2222

St. Tropez Bistro

Enjoy your meal with your loved one in a romantic ambience featuring traditional four-course French cuisine.

Where: Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

Price: Dh190 per person

Call: 04-341 3415

Andiamo

Relax in the rustic al fresco ambience of the beautifully lit floral-covered terrace and enjoy the specially prepared set menu.

Where: Grand Hyatt, Dubai

Price: Dh199 per person

Call: 04-317 2236

Mahec

Celebrate your love over a five-course set menu featuring North Indian cuisine followed by a romantic Bollywood night with DJ Jacky.

Where: Le Meredien Hotel, Garhoud

Price: Dh399 per couple

Call: 04-702 2615

DH200 – DH499

Fümé

Let your partner fall head over heels for you once again with a set menu that includes an array of appetisers, a sharing main course and a range of desserts.

Where: Pier 7 Level 1, Dubai Marina

Price: Dh222 per person

Call: 04 421 5669

The Capital Grill

Treat your Valentine to a five-course dinner that includes foie gras terrine, cinnamon sorbet, roasted beef with buttered Swiss chard and truffle macaroni, iced passion fruit chiboust with a dash of caramelised pineapple.

Where: Dusit Thani, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh230 per person

Call: 02-698 8137

Bombay Brasserie

Enjoy an intimate evening over a three-course menu with the majestic Burj Khalifa as the backdrop.

Where: Taj Dubai, Business Bay

Price: Dh250 per person

Call: 04-438 3127

Plaj

Enjoy a romantic dining experience with your loved one over an Italian beach BBQ buffet.

Where: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Palm Jumeirah

Price: Dh295 per person

Call: 04-453 0444

Mazina

Relax in a plush ambience as you tuck into a brunch set in a romantic themed décor.

Where: The Address, Dubai Marina

Price: Dh315 per person

Call: 04-428 7806

Stratos

Treat your beloved to an intimate dinner featuring a four-course shared menu while enjoying a 360° view of the city.

Where: Le Royal Meridien, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh360 per person

Call: 02-644 6666

Hakkasan

Enjoy a three-course Chinese meal in an intimate setting.

Where: Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh458 per person

Call: 02-690 7999

DH500 - DH1,000

Delphine

Indulge in a three-course set menu featuring American cuisine.

Where: The H Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Price: Dh500 per couple

Call: 04-501 8623

Shades

A specially crafted menu complemented by candlelight, saxophone player and a DJ that will set the stage for an evening of sweet memories.

Where: The Address, Dubai Marina

Price: Dh595 per couple

Call: 04-428 7806

Gaucho

Pamper your loved one with a ‘Señor and Señorita’ menu. Dishes include salmon carpaccio for ‘Her’, ancho for ‘Him’ and the Chocolate to Share.

Where: Gate Village 5, DIFC, Dubai

Price: Dh600 per couple

Call: 04-422 7898

Billionaire Mansion

A five-course set menu featuring edamame, burrata, calamari and sushi roll assortment as starters followed by a selection of pizza and pasta and a choice of main course between grilled wagyu beef or black cod miso, and chocolate terrine with berry compote.

Where: Taj Dubai, Business Bay

Price: Dh650 per person

Call: 04-510 3100

Aji

Enjoy a three-course candle-lit dinner which includes a sharing starters platter followed by a choice of Nikkei-style main courses with sides, and a trio of signature desserts.

Where: Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah

Price: Dh700 per couple

Call: 04-552 0244

Cabana

Enjoy a special set menu under the moonlight with a great view of Burj Khalifa and music of the resident DJ.

Where: The Address, Dubai Mall

Price: Dh700 per couple

Call: 04-438 8640

Cavalli

Indulge in a sumptuous Italian meal featuring octopus with mango and tomato sauce, wagyu beefsteak with green pepper sauce, truffle mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables or grilled lobster with asparagus and chicory salad. Finish it off with chocolate and raspberry roulade.

Where: Fairmont Hotel, Dubai

Price: Dh750 per person

Call: 04-332 9260

Marina Social

A six-course menu featuring confit duck and foie gras terrine, beef Wellington with black truffle, pomme puree and honey glazed carrots, banana and chocolate chip soufflé.

Where: InterContinental, Dubai Marina

Price: Dh900 per couple

Call: 04-446 6664

Al Aqah Beach Resort

Relive your romance over a four-course set menu under the moonlight by the beach.

Where: Le Meredien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah.

Price: Dh999 per couple

Call: 09-244 9000

ABOVE DH1,000

Rang Mahal

A seven-course set menu with a luxury car pick-up and drop-off.

Where: JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay

Price: Dh1,000 per couple

Call: 04-414 3000

18th Hole Bridge

Dine in total privacy as you and your partner savour a carefully crafted menu with paired beverages served by a personal butler.

Where: The Address Montgomerie Hotel, Emirates Hills

Price: Dh1,699 per couple

Call: 04-390 5600

Level 42

A five-course set menu including dishes such as lobster and scallop terrine with caviar tomato, mango dressing and balsamic reduction and filet of beef rossini with celeriac purée, foie gras and black truffle.

Where: Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai

Price: Dh6,000 per couple

Call: 04-405 2703