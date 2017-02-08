Top Valentine’s Day meal deals in the UAE

BELOW DH200
Benjarong
Indulge in a five-course Thai set menu that includes assorted appetisers, seafood wonton consommé, lemongrass sorbet, grilled king prawn, sea bass fish. Top it up with a chocolate fondant.
Where: Dusit Thani, Abu Dhabi
Price: Dh150 per person
Call: 02-698 8137
La Tablita
Spoil your loved one with a romantic fun-filled evening featuring a five-course Mexican set menu while a mariachi band plays in the background.
Where: Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights
Price: Dh180 per person
Call: 04-317 2222
St. Tropez Bistro
Enjoy your meal with your loved one in a romantic ambience featuring traditional four-course French cuisine.
Where: Mall of the Emirates, Dubai
Price: Dh190 per person
Call: 04-341 3415
Andiamo
Relax in the rustic al fresco ambience of the beautifully lit floral-covered terrace and enjoy the specially prepared set menu.
Where: Grand Hyatt, Dubai
Price: Dh199 per person
Call: 04-317 2236
Mahec
Celebrate your love over a five-course set menu featuring North Indian cuisine followed by a romantic Bollywood night with DJ Jacky.
Where: Le Meredien Hotel, Garhoud
Price: Dh399 per couple
Call: 04-702 2615
DH200 – DH499
Fümé
Let your partner fall head over heels for you once again with a set menu that includes an array of appetisers, a sharing main course and a range of desserts.
Where: Pier 7 Level 1, Dubai Marina
Price: Dh222 per person
Call: 04 421 5669
The Capital Grill
Treat your Valentine to a five-course dinner that includes foie gras terrine, cinnamon sorbet, roasted beef with buttered Swiss chard and truffle macaroni, iced passion fruit chiboust with a dash of caramelised pineapple.
Where: Dusit Thani, Abu Dhabi
Price: Dh230 per person
Call: 02-698 8137
Bombay Brasserie
Enjoy an intimate evening over a three-course menu with the majestic Burj Khalifa as the backdrop.
Where: Taj Dubai, Business Bay
Price: Dh250 per person
Call: 04-438 3127
Plaj
Enjoy a romantic dining experience with your loved one over an Italian beach BBQ buffet.
Where: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Palm Jumeirah
Price: Dh295 per person
Call: 04-453 0444
Mazina
Relax in a plush ambience as you tuck into a brunch set in a romantic themed décor.
Where: The Address, Dubai Marina
Price: Dh315 per person
Call: 04-428 7806
Stratos
Treat your beloved to an intimate dinner featuring a four-course shared menu while enjoying a 360° view of the city.
Where: Le Royal Meridien, Abu Dhabi
Price: Dh360 per person
Call: 02-644 6666
Hakkasan
Enjoy a three-course Chinese meal in an intimate setting.
Where: Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi
Price: Dh458 per person
Call: 02-690 7999
DH500 - DH1,000
Delphine
Indulge in a three-course set menu featuring American cuisine.
Where: The H Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road, Dubai
Price: Dh500 per couple
Call: 04-501 8623
Shades
A specially crafted menu complemented by candlelight, saxophone player and a DJ that will set the stage for an evening of sweet memories.
Where: The Address, Dubai Marina
Price: Dh595 per couple
Call: 04-428 7806
Gaucho
Pamper your loved one with a ‘Señor and Señorita’ menu. Dishes include salmon carpaccio for ‘Her’, ancho for ‘Him’ and the Chocolate to Share.
Where: Gate Village 5, DIFC, Dubai
Price: Dh600 per couple
Call: 04-422 7898
Billionaire Mansion
A five-course set menu featuring edamame, burrata, calamari and sushi roll assortment as starters followed by a selection of pizza and pasta and a choice of main course between grilled wagyu beef or black cod miso, and chocolate terrine with berry compote.
Where: Taj Dubai, Business Bay
Price: Dh650 per person
Call: 04-510 3100
Aji
Enjoy a three-course candle-lit dinner which includes a sharing starters platter followed by a choice of Nikkei-style main courses with sides, and a trio of signature desserts.
Where: Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah
Price: Dh700 per couple
Call: 04-552 0244
Cabana
Enjoy a special set menu under the moonlight with a great view of Burj Khalifa and music of the resident DJ.
Where: The Address, Dubai Mall
Price: Dh700 per couple
Call: 04-438 8640
Cavalli
Indulge in a sumptuous Italian meal featuring octopus with mango and tomato sauce, wagyu beefsteak with green pepper sauce, truffle mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables or grilled lobster with asparagus and chicory salad. Finish it off with chocolate and raspberry roulade.
Where: Fairmont Hotel, Dubai
Price: Dh750 per person
Call: 04-332 9260
Marina Social
A six-course menu featuring confit duck and foie gras terrine, beef Wellington with black truffle, pomme puree and honey glazed carrots, banana and chocolate chip soufflé.
Where: InterContinental, Dubai Marina
Price: Dh900 per couple
Call: 04-446 6664
Al Aqah Beach Resort
Relive your romance over a four-course set menu under the moonlight by the beach.
Where: Le Meredien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah.
Price: Dh999 per couple
Call: 09-244 9000
ABOVE DH1,000
Rang Mahal
A seven-course set menu with a luxury car pick-up and drop-off.
Where: JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay
Price: Dh1,000 per couple
Call: 04-414 3000
18th Hole Bridge
Dine in total privacy as you and your partner savour a carefully crafted menu with paired beverages served by a personal butler.
Where: The Address Montgomerie Hotel, Emirates Hills
Price: Dh1,699 per couple
Call: 04-390 5600
Level 42
A five-course set menu including dishes such as lobster and scallop terrine with caviar tomato, mango dressing and balsamic reduction and filet of beef rossini with celeriac purée, foie gras and black truffle.
Where: Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai
Price: Dh6,000 per couple
Call: 04-405 2703