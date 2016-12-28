Top NYE meal deals in the UAE
Below Dh500
KYO Restaurant and Lounge
Savour a six-course degustation menu featuring delicious European and Asian flavours with a Japanese twist.
Where: Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah
Price: Dh195
Call: 04-557 5182
Ranches Restaurant & Terrace
Relax over a lavish offering of global cuisine as you look out at the soothing greenery of the golf course. Ideal for family celebrations with indoor and outdoor seating available.
Where: Arabian Ranches Golf Club
Price: Dh210
Call: 04-449 8537
Senara
Indulge in a delicious spread of seaside bites with British flair and fabulous tunes with picturesque views of the Dubai Marina and the famed Palm fireworks display.
Where: Palm Views West Marina, Palm Jumeirah
Price: Dh250 (house beverages)
Call: 04-451 6460
Antique Bazaar
Tuck into a specially created five-course Mughlai set menu with chef Hoshiyar and his team creating wonderful dishes to fulfil your cravings.
Where: Four Points by Sheraton, Mankhool, Dubai
Price: Dh325 (soft drinks)
Call: 04-397 7444
La Farine
Celebrate the New Year with your family and friends over a French three-course set menu in an elegant ambience.
Where: JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai
Price: Dh350
Call: 04-414 3000
Coral Beach Resort
Prepare a warm welcome to the New Year with a gala buffet dinner party themed around ‘1001 Nights’.
Where: Sharjah Corniche
Price: Dh399
Call: 06-522 9999
Reform Social & Grill
Make the last few hours of 2016 memorable over a three-course brunch with special items such as cured salmon, succulent roast sirloin of angus beef and a mouthwatering chocolate fudge cheesecake.
Where: The Lakes, Emirates Hills, Dubai
Price: Dh450 (soft drinks)
Call: 04-454 2638
Dh500 – Dh999
Aji
Treat your taste buds to a fabulous black and gold themed seven-course ‘Nikkei’ feast featuring Japanese-Peruvian dishes while enjoying the stunning Burj Al Arab midnight fireworks display from the opulent al fresco terrace.
Where: Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Price: Dh550 (soft drinks)
Call: 04-552 0244
The Royal China
Relish a variety of outstanding dishes like tender wok fried wagyu beef with oyster mushrooms and hearty organic chicken sautéed in malt caramel and lightly spicy sauce.Conclude your gourmet experience with exquisite steamed ‘Bee-Hive’ sponge cake.
Where: DIFC
Price: Dh500
Call: 04-354 5543
Stage2 Lounge
Choose from a selection of refreshing beverages and bites as you sit at the intimate terrace overlooking the pool and indulge in an intimate soiree with incredible views of Downtown Dubai.
Where: Vida Downtown Dubai
Price: Dh550
Call: 04-453 5470
Junoon
Escape the crowds and relish a four-course set menu with delectable cocktails and enchanting desserts.
Where: Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai
Price: Dh625 (soft drinks)
Call: 04-405 2717
Al Nafoorah
Join the traditional belly dancers and dance your way into the New Year with mouth – watering Lebanese cuisine.
Where: Emirates Towers, Dubai
Price: Dh650 (soft drinks)
Call: 04-432 3232
Trader’s Vic
Dance to the music of DJ DTorro and the in-house Cuban band, and relish the amazing taste of the island feast over oyster rockefeller, beef tartare and roasted lamb shank.
Where: Souq Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
Price: Dh650
Call: 04-366 5646
Nomad
Enjoy a lavish dinner with free flowing beverages and dance the night away with the Maplejacks and DJ Marky Mark.
Where: Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Garhoud, Dubai
Price: Dh700
Call: 04-230 8458
Mori Sushi
Bask in the New Year spirit with a tailor-made set menu consisting of the tastiest selection of sushi dishes, sides and drinks whilst revelling in one of the best views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.
Where: Downtown Boulevard
Price: Dh750
Call: 04 552 1853
Bussola
Indulge in a decadent four course set menu offering contemporary Italian fine dining in a stunning setting.
Where: The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai
Price: Dh990
Call: 04-511 7139
Dh1,000 and above
Waldorf Astoria
Enjoy a sumptuous buffet served around the stunning gold clock in the lobby. Enjoy performances from the famed entertainer Pepin and a DJ who is sure to leave you dancing until the end.
Where: Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Ras Al Khaimah
Price: Dh1,200
Call: 07-203 5555
Cipriani
Feast on a four-course Italian set menu while enjoying live entertainment from the Rox Jade band.
Where: Gate Village, DIFC, Dubai
Price: Dh1,400
Call: 04-347 0003
The Noodle House
Enjoy a three-course meal inspired by the streets of Asia and soak up the view of the most anticipated Burj Khalifa fireworks display.
Where: The Dubai Mall
Price: Dh1,500
Call: 800 666353
Café Bateel
A special menu that includes crab bisque with Alaskan crab ravioli, salmon tartar with wasabi lemon sauce and mains like duck leg confit and Kobe beef fillet. Special desserts include Bateel’s sticky toffee pudding, tangy yogurt ice cream and caramelized pecan nuts.
Where: The Dubai Mall
Price: Dh1,800
Call: 04-339 9716
Sea Fu
Enjoy a mouth-watering five-course festive menu with a medley of delicious dishes with vegetarian options and soft drinks in a beautiful beach side location.
Where: Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach
Price: Dh2,200
Call: 04-270 7802
Your Comment