Top NYE meal deals in the UAE

Below Dh500

KYO Restaurant and Lounge

Savour a six-course degustation menu featuring delicious European and Asian flavours with a Japanese twist.

Where: Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah

Price: Dh195

Call: 04-557 5182

Ranches Restaurant & Terrace

Relax over a lavish offering of global cuisine as you look out at the soothing greenery of the golf course. Ideal for family celebrations with indoor and outdoor seating available.

Where: Arabian Ranches Golf Club

Price: Dh210

Call: 04-449 8537

Senara

Indulge in a delicious spread of seaside bites with British flair and fabulous tunes with picturesque views of the Dubai Marina and the famed Palm fireworks display.

Where: Palm Views West Marina, Palm Jumeirah

Price: Dh250 (house beverages)

Call: 04-451 6460

Antique Bazaar

Tuck into a specially created five-course Mughlai set menu with chef Hoshiyar and his team creating wonderful dishes to fulfil your cravings.

Where: Four Points by Sheraton, Mankhool, Dubai

Price: Dh325 (soft drinks)

Call: 04-397 7444

La Farine

Celebrate the New Year with your family and friends over a French three-course set menu in an elegant ambience.

Where: JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai

Price: Dh350

Call: 04-414 3000

Coral Beach Resort

Prepare a warm welcome to the New Year with a gala buffet dinner party themed around ‘1001 Nights’.

Where: Sharjah Corniche

Price: Dh399

Call: 06-522 9999

Reform Social & Grill

Make the last few hours of 2016 memorable over a three-course brunch with special items such as cured salmon, succulent roast sirloin of angus beef and a mouthwatering chocolate fudge cheesecake.

Where: The Lakes, Emirates Hills, Dubai

Price: Dh450 (soft drinks)

Call: 04-454 2638

Dh500 – Dh999

Aji

Treat your taste buds to a fabulous black and gold themed seven-course ‘Nikkei’ feast featuring Japanese-Peruvian dishes while enjoying the stunning Burj Al Arab midnight fireworks display from the opulent al fresco terrace.

Where: Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Price: Dh550 (soft drinks)

Call: 04-552 0244

The Royal China

Relish a variety of outstanding dishes like tender wok fried wagyu beef with oyster mushrooms and hearty organic chicken sautéed in malt caramel and lightly spicy sauce.Conclude your gourmet experience with exquisite steamed ‘Bee-Hive’ sponge cake.

Where: DIFC

Price: Dh500

Call: 04-354 5543

Stage2 Lounge

Choose from a selection of refreshing beverages and bites as you sit at the intimate terrace overlooking the pool and indulge in an intimate soiree with incredible views of Downtown Dubai.

Where: Vida Downtown Dubai

Price: Dh550

Call: 04-453 5470

Junoon

Escape the crowds and relish a four-course set menu with delectable cocktails and enchanting desserts.

Where: Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai

Price: Dh625 (soft drinks)

Call: 04-405 2717

Al Nafoorah

Join the traditional belly dancers and dance your way into the New Year with mouth – watering Lebanese cuisine.

Where: Emirates Towers, Dubai

Price: Dh650 (soft drinks)

Call: 04-432 3232

Trader’s Vic

Dance to the music of DJ DTorro and the in-house Cuban band, and relish the amazing taste of the island feast over oyster rockefeller, beef tartare and roasted lamb shank.

Where: Souq Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

Price: Dh650

Call: 04-366 5646

Nomad

Enjoy a lavish dinner with free flowing beverages and dance the night away with the Maplejacks and DJ Marky Mark.

Where: Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Garhoud, Dubai

Price: Dh700

Call: 04-230 8458

Mori Sushi

Bask in the New Year spirit with a tailor-made set menu consisting of the tastiest selection of sushi dishes, sides and drinks whilst revelling in one of the best views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Where: Downtown Boulevard

Price: Dh750

Call: 04 552 1853

Bussola

Indulge in a decadent four course set menu offering contemporary Italian fine dining in a stunning setting.

Where: The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai

Price: Dh990

Call: 04-511 7139

Dh1,000 and above

Waldorf Astoria

Enjoy a sumptuous buffet served around the stunning gold clock in the lobby. Enjoy performances from the famed entertainer Pepin and a DJ who is sure to leave you dancing until the end.

Where: Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Ras Al Khaimah

Price: Dh1,200

Call: 07-203 5555

Cipriani

Feast on a four-course Italian set menu while enjoying live entertainment from the Rox Jade band.

Where: Gate Village, DIFC, Dubai

Price: Dh1,400

Call: 04-347 0003

The Noodle House

Enjoy a three-course meal inspired by the streets of Asia and soak up the view of the most anticipated Burj Khalifa fireworks display.

Where: The Dubai Mall

Price: Dh1,500

Call: 800 666353

Café Bateel

A special menu that includes crab bisque with Alaskan crab ravioli, salmon tartar with wasabi lemon sauce and mains like duck leg confit and Kobe beef fillet. Special desserts include Bateel’s sticky toffee pudding, tangy yogurt ice cream and caramelized pecan nuts.

Where: The Dubai Mall

Price: Dh1,800

Call: 04-339 9716

Sea Fu

Enjoy a mouth-watering five-course festive menu with a medley of delicious dishes with vegetarian options and soft drinks in a beautiful beach side location.

Where: Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach

Price: Dh2,200

Call: 04-270 7802