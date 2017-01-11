Spotlight on women photographers

Participants can submit pictures on the theme Borders, or a theme of their choice

The International Women Photographers Association (IWPA) is inviting women photographers from around the world to participate in the IWPA Award 2017. The competition is organised by IWPA and Antidote Art and Design in collaboration with Alliance Française Dubai, and is open to amateur and professional photographers aged 18 and above.

Participation is free, and participants must provide a consistent set of 10 to 15 photographs, accompanied by a short text about the work, along with their CV and a short biography. They can choose to submit pictures on the theme Borders, or a theme of their choice. The last date for submission is January 31.

The competition will be judged by a panel of renowned international women photographers. They will select 10 finalists based on photographic skill, artistic sensibilities, emotion, impact, originality and approach to the theme. The names of the finalists will be announced in February and their works will be showcased in an exhibition at La Galerie’s new space in Alliance Française Dubai. The show will open in Dubai on March 8, International Women’s Day, and it will later travel to various cities in the Middle East, India and Europe.

The winner of the competition will also be announced on March 8, and this laureate will get the opportunity to show her work in a solo show at Alliance Française Dubai next year. The public is also invited to vote for their favourite photographer online.

The IWPA was established in 2001 with the goal of providing a platform for women photographers to exhibit their work to a wide and diverse audience, and it helps to boost their career creatively and professionally through the IWPA Award and its travelling exhibition. This year, Dubai will be hosting the opening show of the IWPA Award for the first time.

For more information and to submit works, visit www.iwpa.fr

Jyoti Kalsi is an arts-enthusiast based in Dubai.