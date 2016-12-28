Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mathematical abstractions

A Sharjah-based Syrian artist creates a series of vibrant large-scale works that are all based on the Fibonacci number sequence

Image Credit:
Mouteea Murad, Trial No. 133, When Your Soul Got Mixed with Mine, 2016, acrylic on canvas
Gulf News
 

Over the last decade, Mouteea Murad has been exploring relativity, spatiality and the visual dynamic of geometric forms through his colourful, abstract paintings. The Sharjah-based Syrian artist takes inspiration from the geometric forms and motifs of Islamic art to combine formalism with spirituality in his compositions. As he moves towards greater abstraction, Murad has experimented with automatic brushwork, the illusionist perspective of Op art, the symmetry of geometric abstraction and the collapsing planes of Suprematism. But his recent work reflects his interest in mathematics, with the forms and lines being defined by algebraic formulas and their geometric application; and it has a greater focus on space and dimension.

Murad continues his experimentation with the use of mathematics in geometric abstraction in his latest exhibition, “Thresholds”, organised by curator Murtaza Vali. The show features a series of vibrant large-scale works that are all based on the Fibonacci number sequence.

Here, Murad has used the growth patterns resulting from this sequence to create a sense of movement and the illusion of expanding space in his compositions. By applying the Fibonacci series to grid-like patterns that partially conceal the interactions of polygons and lines, he has created a feeling of depth in the paintings. The squares of the grids look like windows to a hidden world, and as they become larger the paintings appear to swell and contract, inviting viewers to cross the threshold into the realm beyond.

As always, each of Murad’s paintings is titled “Trial”. But the subtitles offer some clues about the emotions and sensations he wants to convey. For example, in “Trial 125, Rainbow and Light and Love” the canvas is divided into seven distinct planes of similar hues with intersecting lines that can be read as different colour fields where light dances in sequence. The white bands that position these areas of colour reach the upper and lower edges of the painting, eventually fading into a white background, suggesting infinity. Although the composition stretches across the canvas, the grid seems suspended, as though held in mid-air by opposite poles. The sensation of rain and light is thus expressed in the interplays of colour and line, and the element of “love” is perhaps a reference to the gravitational force that keep these elements in place.

Jyoti Kalsi is an arts-enthusiast based in Dubai.

“Thresholds” will run at Ayyam Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, until January 7.

More from Arts & Culture

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsWeekend ReviewArts & Culture

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Arts & Culture

Minimalist, maximalist and much more in between

Framed Gallery

Glittering treasures of the emirates

GNTV Videos

PlayThe UAE celebrates its 45 National Day
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan