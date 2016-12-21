Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Alserkal Avenue to get a new event space

Concrete, a multidisciplinary venue, will open with a show dedicated to contemporary and modern Syrian art

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Alserkal Avenue has announced that it will inaugurate a new event venue, Concrete, with an exhibition of modern and contemporary Syrian art, organised in collaboration with the Atassi Foundation. Concrete is designed by Office of Metropolitan Architecture (OMA), founded by Pritzker award winner Rem Koolhas. It is a multidisciplinary event space, designed to host large-scale exhibitions, symposia, conferences, fashion, film and corporate events. The 600-square-metre space has high ceilings, movable walls, and a translucent front façade that can be positioned to create a seamless indoor-outdoor experience.

The Atassi Foundation was founded by Sadek and Mouna Atassi to promote and celebrate Syrian art and culture by exhibiting it, enhancing its global visibility and supporting creative production of young Syrian talent. Their inaugural exhibition in the region, “Syria: Into the Light”, will be open on March 9 and run until April 3, 2017. It will be curated by Mouna Atassi in collaboration with Rasha Salti and exhibition designer Michel Zayat, and will feature works by Syrian masters and emerging artists such as Toufiq Tarek, Fateh Moudarres, Youssef Abdelke, and Omran Younes. The museum quality show will be supported by a programme of talks, film screenings and commissions.

“It is a privilege to inaugurate the very first project in the UAE to be designed by OMA. The standard of design and technology that the practice has brought to this project highlights the intersections of art and architecture; it is indicative of the level of originality and inspiration that we hope Concrete will host in the months and years to come. I am especially pleased to show works from the Atassi Foundation’s collection in Alserkal Avenue, which has always been a platform for art and creativity from across the region and the world,” Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal, founder of Alserkal Avenue, says.

Jyoti Kalsi is an arts-enthusiast based in Dubai.

More from Arts & Culture

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsWeekend ReviewArts & Culture

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Arts & Culture

Conversations about the past, present and future

Framed Gallery

How an iconic French garden was restored

GNTV Videos

PlayThe UAE celebrates its 45 National Day
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara