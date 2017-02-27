Mobile
Vibrance exhibition returns to Dubai

Designers including Zooni and Pallavi Puri and creations by Satya Paul and Amatya Oberoi will be rolled out during the show

Tabloid
 

Here’s your chance to catch up on the latest trends from the spring-summer 2017 collection with the Vibrance exhibition on March 11 at The Taj Dubai in Business Bay.

Labels by designers Zooni and Pallavi, Viva Style Lounge and creations by Satya Paul, Parini, Amatya Oberoi, Ashima Manica Kapoor and Alyanna and Amyla, will be on display. Muse from Jakarta will make its UAE debut while designers such as Ash Haute Couture will return.



(L) Ash Haute Couture and (R) Muse.


Fuschia by Pooja Jaisingh, Raya by Vijeta and Sparkles by Chayya will also showcase their semi-precious jewellery.

This year, a series of lifestyle and health sessions will also be held along with clothes.

Celebrity trainer and weight loss consultant Ahlaam Ali and founder of Dubai’s A-Tone Fitness Lounge, Anjali Chandiramani, will lead the session at 2.30pm.

The exhibition is from 11am to 8pm.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
