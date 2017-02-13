Adele sweeps 2017 Grammys with 5 awards

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Adele sweeps 2017 Grammys with 5 awards

The British songstress beat Beyonce to take home five awards

Image Credit: AFP
Adele celebrates award at Grammys 2017
Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: Adele walked away the belle of the ball - taking home five awards from Sunday night's Grammys, including album, record and song of the year.

She beat Beyonce in the top three categories with her comeback album "25," and repeated her accomplishments from 2012, when the British star also won album, song and record of the year at the Grammys.
 
And Bruno Mars, clad in purple, electrified the crowd at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with his tribute to late singer Prince.

The global telecast was, however, marred by technical issues with a tearful Adele asking to start a song over and a microphone off as Metallica performed with pop singer-turned-metalhead Lady Gaga.

Appearing in public for the first time since announcing she was pregnant with twins, Beyonce showed her new, edgier side as she put on a celebration of motherhood.

She showed her exposed belly underneath a bra on a projection on stage - before the real-life 35-year-old singer took the stage with a golden crown and cape.

In a New Age production with hints of India and ancient Egypt, Beyonce sang two new songs as dozens of female dancers surrounded her with flowers and a spoken word incantation spoke of the power of women.

Beyonce’s “Lemonade” marked a foray into hip-hop, rock and even country as the singer spoke frankly of the struggles of black women.

The album and intertwined film meant “to create a body of work that will give a voice to our pain, our struggles our darkness and our history - to confront issues that make us uncomfortable,” Beyonce said as she accepted one of her trophies.

“It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror - first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys - and see themselves,” Beyonce said, in one of the night’s subtle political comments.

The album’s single “Formation” won for Best Music Video, in which Beyonce rallied behind the Black Lives Matter movement with an indictment of police brutality.

 

Posthumous honors for Bowie

 

“Blackstar,” the final album of Bowie, who always enjoyed more recognition in his native Britain, won in all five categories for which it was nominated, including Best Rock Song.

Bowie had won only one Grammy in his lifetime before Sunday.

And “Blackstar,” which he released two days before his death last year from an undisclosed battle with cancer, was controversially passed over for Album of the Year honors.

But he won Best Alternative Music Album for “Blackstar,” in which Bowie showed himself innovative to the end by collaborating with the avant-garde jazz saxophonist Donny McCaslin.

While not predicting how Bowie would have felt, McCaslin told reporters: “When the press was hearing the album before it came out, I could see it meant a lot to him.”

 

Hello again

 

Adele was in the running in five categories for “25,” in which she returned to her massively successful formula of emotional ballads.

She opened the telecast with her ubiquitous “Hello.” But when she returned for a tribute to pop icon George Michael, she abruptly stopped the performance and swore, asking to start over.

It marked the second straight year she was embarrassed by technical problems, although she enjoyed support from the crowd which gave her a standing ovation as she started to cry.

Chance the Rapper, 23, picked up three prizes including the closely watched Best New Artist for his gospel-infused hip-hop. The Chicago artist benefited from updated rules that consider streaming exclusives.

Chance, the Chicago-born son of an aide to former president Barack Obama, has been open about his Christianity and told the gala: “I claim the victory in the name of the Lord.”

 

A political edge

 

With much of the entertainment industry horrified by US President Donald Trump, the Grammys quickly took on a political edge.

“At this particular moment in history, our voices are needed more than ever,” Jennifer Lopez said as she presented the night’s first award.

Host James Corden showed off a mock list of tweets critical of him - including one of praise from Trump - and joked about “fake news.”

Paris Jackson, the 18-year-old daughter of late King of Pop Michael Jackson, voiced hope when she saw the enthusiastic crowd in the Staples Center.

“We can really use this kind of excitement at a pipeline protest, guys,” she said to cheers.

She introduced a performance by an artist often likened to her father - The Weeknd, the Toronto R&B singer with a high mellifluous voice.

The Weeknd sang a medley of his hits “Starboy” and “I Feel It Coming” with the reclusive French duo Daft Punk, who performed for the first time in three years.

The duo, usually clad as robots, appeared in Darth Vader-like capes as they delivered an added house music edge and light show.

In Pictures

More from Music

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Bruno Mars
follow this tag on MGNBruno Mars
Lady Gaga
follow this tag on MGNLady Gaga
Beyonce
follow this tag on MGNBeyonce
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Grammys
follow this tag on MGNGrammys

filed under

GulfNewstabloid!Music

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Bruno Mars
follow this tag on MGN
Lady Gaga
follow this tag on MGN
Beyonce
follow this tag on MGN

In Pictures

2017 Grammy Awards: Key winners

Also In Music

Guns N’ Roses sorry for Australia mix-up

Framed Gallery

Grammys 2017: Frock horrors or frock rocks...

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Decoding Valentines' Day in UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Manager accused of molesting co-worker

Manager accused of molesting co-worker

Dubai’s landlords sweeten rental offers

Dubai’s landlords sweeten rental offers

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Chief minister aspirant Sasikala convicted

Chief minister aspirant Sasikala convicted