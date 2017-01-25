Paris couture week: Giorgio Armani goes Asian

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Paris couture week: Giorgio Armani goes Asian

Loose, silken silhouettes influenced the collection with colours evoking the Far East

  • A model presents a creation for Giorgio Armani Prive at the 2017 spring/summer Haute Couture collection in ParImage Credit: AFP
  • A model presents a creation for Giorgio Armani Prive at the 2017 spring/summer Haute Couture collection in ParImage Credit: AFP
  • A model presents a creation for Giorgio Armani Prive at the 2017 spring/summer Haute Couture collection in ParImage Credit: AFP
  • A model presents a creation for Giorgio Armani Prive at the 2017 spring/summer Haute Couture collection in ParImage Credit: AFP
  • A model presents a creation for Giorgio Armani Prive at the 2017 spring/summer Haute Couture collection in ParImage Credit: AFP
  • A model presents a creation for Giorgio Armani Prive at the 2017 spring/summer Haute Couture collection in ParImage Credit: AFP
  • A model presents a creation for Giorgio Armani Prive at the 2017 spring/summer Haute Couture collection in ParImage Credit: AFP
Tabloid
 

GIORGIO ARMANI

It was all about peaked shoulders and 1970s glamour for fashion icon Giorgio Armani’s Prive couture show.

Asian styles and loose, silken silhouettes influenced the collection that warmed frozen guests with its bright colour palette.

Saturated oranges and golden reds evoked the sun of the Far East.

Shimmering sheer silks, plumed boas and fastidious embroideries made this an intricate and archetypally couture display.

It’s a shame that with such musings, only one Asian model was selected for the catwalk show.

 

 

ALEXIS MABILLE

It was a sublime collection for French designer Alexis Mabille, who colour-blocked the fairy tale princess.

Vivacious tulle-rich couture gowns rendered in vivid expanses of peacock blue, purple, cyclamen, flame red and teal green wowed the guests.

Crowns gave way to bridal and princess veils midway through the 24-piece display, but the contemporary colours ensured that none of the designs strayed into the saccharine.

There were plenty of great fashion ideas.

One of the fairy tale-esque looks in black tulle looked like the design was channelling a dark, unravelled royal — the couture equivalent of Lucifer.

 

___

VETEMENTS

It’s couture but not as we know it.

The wholly unconventional house “Vetements” — French for “clothes” — has been making waves ever since it burst onto the Paris Fashion Week scene.

It’s a must-have brand and already a staple for self-respecting fashionistas.

Tuesday saw an edgy, almost anti-couture, display that featured mens’ and womens’ looks representing different profiles of people: the punk, the goth, the bride, the soccer hooligan, the portly middle-aged man and the cool business executive.

It was exuberant on the layering, and a leitmotif was the overly long flappy belts.

This detail that was also evoked in loose school ties and hanging handbag straps.

More from Fashion

filed under

GulfNewstabloid!Fashion

Also In Fashion

Miss Universe Pia to auction her clothes

Framed Gallery

Beauties parade in national costumes

GNTV Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services