Bobbi Brown to leave Bobbi Brown

Make-up artist is stepping down from the Estee Lauder-owned company 25 years after starting it

Image Credit: Supplied
Bobbi Brown
Tabloid
 

Make-up artist Bobbi Brown will step down from her eponymous brand by the end of 2016. She founded the brand 25 years ago.

The brand’s owner, Estee Lauder Companies, confirmed the news in a statement, saying that global brand president Peter Lichtenthal will continue to oversee the business.

“I am thankful for the extraordinary people that I’ve had the privilege to work with over the years and proud of the creative endeavours and innovative products we’ve created together,” Brown said.

“And the Lauder family, for the many opportunities they gave me,” she added.

Brown’s brand was born when the make-up artist found herself on a quest to create lipstick that was flattering for all skin tones.

Brown’s next steps are as yet unknown, but in the statement she hinted that her brand’s 25th anniversary was a milestone “that made me realise it was time to start a new chapter and move on to new ventures”.

filed under

GulfNewstabloid!Fashion

