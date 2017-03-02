Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Spa review: Ayurvedic massage

The Abhyanga massage using warm oils is relaxing and takes the stress away from every pore in your body

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

What’s not to love about a massage that uses Ayurvedic products that are organic and medicinal in nature? The Ayurvedic spa treatments at The Address Marina smell divine and transport you into Zen mode.

The venue: The Address Dubai Marina has an entrance that leads to the shopping mall. So if you are looking for an afternoon to relax in the spa along with some retail therapy, then this plush hotel is bang on target. The spa’s interior features lots of dark wood, scented candles and muted lightings — all designed to make you relax.

The treatment: My biggest fear when it comes to Ayurvedic massages is the texture of oil that’s used. It can get greasy and heavy on the skin.

But the warm aromatic oil from Sundari used in the Abhyanga Massage was light and wasn’t uncomfortably sticky.

My masseuse, Andri, was wonderful as she talked me through the process and explained that the oil she used was natural and had antiseptic properties. She gave me three aromatic oils to choose from and I opted for an oil that was best suited for my dry skin. With each stroke, you could feel the stress melting away. You also had the option of a dry, towel-covered massage. Sometimes, the process can get cold and uncomfortable. But the Abhyanga massage here is all about what you are comfortable with.

What we liked: The masseuse asked me about the pressure that I preferred. All those who are familiar with massages know that it’s always about the pressure — it determines how you feel about the whole experience. Once we decided on the pressure, she varied it a bit, and that made it soothing. Don’t be surprised if you fall asleep on the table. Be sure to reach a few minutes earlier so that you can enjoy the steam and sauna before heading to the massage room.

 

What we didn’t like: Nothing, the massage was spot on.

 

Go for: A stress-busting hour.

 

The details: Dh375 for 60 minutes; Call 04-4367777

 

 

 

More from Beauty

filed under

GulfNewstabloid!Beauty

Also In Beauty

Meet make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic in Dubai

Framed Gallery

Style Diary's 2017 slider edit

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger