Spa review: Ayurvedic massage

What’s not to love about a massage that uses Ayurvedic products that are organic and medicinal in nature? The Ayurvedic spa treatments at The Address Marina smell divine and transport you into Zen mode.

The venue: The Address Dubai Marina has an entrance that leads to the shopping mall. So if you are looking for an afternoon to relax in the spa along with some retail therapy, then this plush hotel is bang on target. The spa’s interior features lots of dark wood, scented candles and muted lightings — all designed to make you relax.

The treatment: My biggest fear when it comes to Ayurvedic massages is the texture of oil that’s used. It can get greasy and heavy on the skin.

But the warm aromatic oil from Sundari used in the Abhyanga Massage was light and wasn’t uncomfortably sticky.

My masseuse, Andri, was wonderful as she talked me through the process and explained that the oil she used was natural and had antiseptic properties. She gave me three aromatic oils to choose from and I opted for an oil that was best suited for my dry skin. With each stroke, you could feel the stress melting away. You also had the option of a dry, towel-covered massage. Sometimes, the process can get cold and uncomfortable. But the Abhyanga massage here is all about what you are comfortable with.

What we liked: The masseuse asked me about the pressure that I preferred. All those who are familiar with massages know that it’s always about the pressure — it determines how you feel about the whole experience. Once we decided on the pressure, she varied it a bit, and that made it soothing. Don’t be surprised if you fall asleep on the table. Be sure to reach a few minutes earlier so that you can enjoy the steam and sauna before heading to the massage room.

What we didn’t like: Nothing, the massage was spot on.

Go for: A stress-busting hour.

The details: Dh375 for 60 minutes; Call 04-4367777