Mubadala World Tennis Championship: Rafael Nadal roars into semi-finals

Spaniard crushes Berdych to set up rematch of last year’s Abu Dhabi final with Raonic

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Rafael Nadal’s demise appears greatly over-exaggerated on the basis of his magisterial performance on the first day of the season-opening Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Thursday.

The defending champion launched his bid to win a record fourth Mubadala crown by thrashing Tomas Berdych 6-0, 6-4 at the International Tennis Stadium at Zayed Sports City.

In an hour and 16 minutes, he produced glimpses of his imperious best, including some wondrous forehand winners.

But his serve — he was not broken once by the outclassed Berdych — and net coverage were similarly exemplary.

It was some way to answer those who have been writing him off given his long-standing injury struggles, including the Mubadala tournament ambassador, Pat Cash.

“It was difficult for me to imagine playing so well after playing for the first time in a long time,” said the 30-year-old, who last played in October and has slipped to nine in the world rankings. “I am excited to be back playing competitively. I’ve been practising hard every day to try to improve.

“I feel fit and healthy. I felt good in all aspects of my game. I felt I was quick to save balls and I was able to change direction with my forehand. I played long enough with my forehand and was able to create damage with it, which is one of my main goals.

“When I am hitting my forehand well, I feel like I am going to be in control in the rallies.”

Nadal will next face the man he beat in last year’s Mubadala final, Milos Raonic, in Friday’s second semi-final.

“He’s always a very tricky player and has improved a lot from the baseline,” the Spaniard said. “His serve is unbelievable and I will need to be at my best and be very focused with my serve.”

Nadal was also effusive in his praise of the six-man annual exhibition event, which is being staged for the third time and finishes on Saturday.

“It’s a great event — a fantastic event — playing against the best players of the world. It’s the perfect way to start the season for me.

“I have no worries at this event and have won here a couple (sic) of times. I am very happy to be back.”

Nadal, who warmed up for his masterclass by enjoying a light-hearted kickabout with the UAE football maestro Omar Abdul Rahman on centre court, insisted he is not yet thinking about the Australian Open next month.

As for his goals for the year ahead, the 14-time grand slam champion is eager to “make something beautiful happen”.

Ominous news for his rivals and music to the ears of his legions of fans.

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

David Goffin bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6 (7-2), 6-4

Rafael Nadal bt Tomas Berdych 6-0, 6-4

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

5th/6th-place play-off: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Tomas Berdych, 2.30pm

Semi-finals:

Andy Murray vs David Goffin, 5pm

Rafael Nadal vs Milos Raonic, 7pm

