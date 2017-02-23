Daily Deuce: The world’s hottest men on the tennis court

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Daily Deuce: The world’s hottest men on the tennis court

At the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, here are some of the top players we’ve got our eyes on

  • Tomas Berdych at the Beach in Melbourne, Australia.Image Credit:
  • Dustin Brown.Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

All these men are more than just their pretty faces, mastering a sport that’s physically and mentally demanding. As the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships’ men matches begin, let’s take a step back to appreciate some of the top tennis players that have great moves on court, and the looks to match.

 

Stan Wawrinka

Wawrinka’s tattoo reflects his reputation as one of the most intense and hard-working men in tennis. Along his left arm are the words of poet Samuel Beckett: ‘Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better’.

 

Grigor Dimitrov

The Bulgarian, who used to date Maria Sharapova, was once declared by Novak Djokovic as the “best looking guy” on tour. It’s hard to deny that kind of endorsement.

 

Roger Federer

Federer oozes class and sensuality, and his style is undeniable. He’s also adorable, with a killer smile and a luscious mop of hair. [Andy] Murray once tweeted to Federer that he has “beautiful hair. #silkysmooth”

 

Tomas Berdych

The Czech is definitely one to check out, if only for his insane eyes. He also posed nude for a Sports Illustrated shoot, so there’s that.

 

Andy Murray

Having recently received knighthood, Sir Andy’s brooding Celtic manner and charming Scottish accent would leave anybody weak at the knees.

 

Feliciano Lopez

Speaking of Murray, Andy’s mother, Judy, developed quite the crush on Spaniard Feliciano Lopez. And we can certainly see why. Lopez’s pin-up looks led her to nickname him Deliciano on Twitter.

 

Gael Monfils

He slips and slides across the court, with a unique playing style. The Frenchman’s flashy on-court persona combined with his wild hair makes him a spark of energy. For a bonus, he also had an epic dance battle at Roland Garros.

 

Fernando Verdasco

This Spaniard is an undeniable hunk with a rippling torso. Although it was seven years ago, his Calvin Klein underwear campaign is still legendary.

 

Dustin Brown

The Jamaican-German hottie has a powerful swing and some ridiculously luscious locks. He’s one of the most flamboyant and improvisational players in the game, definitely one to watch.

 

Rafael Nadal

No list can be complete without a mention of Nadal. His gorgeous accent, sculpted biceps and cute grin are a sight for sore eyes. His brand endorsement photoshoots for Tommy Hilfiger and Armani are steamy to say the least.

 

— Alison Xiao is an intern at Gulf News.

tags from this story

Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer
Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGNRafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
follow this tag on MGNMaria Sharapova
Grigor Dimitrov
follow this tag on MGNGrigor Dimitrov
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGNNovak Djokovic

filed under

SportUAE SportTennisDaily Deuce

tags

Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGN
Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGN
Maria Sharapova
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free