Daily Deuce: High style stakes at Ladies Night

The style stakes were high on Thursday night as ladies turned out for the annual best-dressed competition at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Celebrating the true fashion spirit of tennis ladies adhered to the sport’s chic yet comfortable style.

Dressed in everything from Zara and Massimo Dutti to Gucci and Mulberry, the competition was fierce but after some deliberation the judges crowned Annelise Rochat 2017’s best dressed lady at the Dubai Tennis Stadium.

Rochat who teamed an aztec patterned skirt from Maje with a top from Monsoon, blazer from Zara, and shoes and bag both from Gucci won two tickets to the WTA finals on Saturday and a Dh300 voucher for Riverland Irish Village.

Second place winner Rosa Turner turned out in Zara, her favourite brand, for the evening and added a touch of vibrance to the outfit with a Michael Kors bag and Gucci shoes — both in pink.

While, third place recipient Fairuz Nassif combined a Kaf Signature jumpsuit with a Bebe jacket to bring a drop of glamour to the event.

Heading up the judging panel for the contest, Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Dubai Duty Free, said comfortable and casual garments with a touch of class are key to acing off-the-court fashion.

“My ideal look for a tennis outing would be flat shoes teamed with a stylish skirt or smart trousers, a light jacket to prepare for all weather eventualities and a big statement bag to finish off the look,” she said.

ATP Men’s Tennis Championships begin Sunday at the Dubai Tennis Stadium.

For tickets visit dubaitennischampionships.com