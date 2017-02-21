Daily Deuce: Caroline Wozniacki, Zhang Shuai go shopping in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Daily Deuce: Caroline Wozniacki, Zhang Shuai go shopping in Dubai

The tennis players, who are also brand ambassadors for the Dubai Duty Free, pick gifts for their family and friends at the Dubai Airport

  • Caroline WozniackiImage Credit: Jorge Ferrari
  • Zhang ShuaiImage Credit: Jorge Ferrari
Tabloid
 

On Sunday morning, tennis aces Caroline Wozniacki and Zhang Shuai took Gulf News tabloid! with them for a mini shopping spree at the Dubai Duty Free at Dubai Airport T3.

Zhang is the newly appointed and first Chinese brand ambassador for the DDF while Wozniacki has been with them for five years. But while Wozniacki loves to shop in airport duty free stores around the world looking for bargains, the shy Zhang says she simply picks up what she likes.

We trailed them through several stores, searching for gifts to take back for their family and friends.

“Abigail [a Chinese member of the DDF staff] helped me a lot today, because last few times I was here I didn’t buy anything. I didn’t know what is actually made locally and I didn’t want to buy something that I can get anywhere,” said Zhang, picking up camel milk chocolates and searching for UAE souvenirs.

“It’s the first time that I got to show a Chinese player around,” said Min Yan Abigail, who was happy to have Zhang as a DDF brand ambassador. “She’s very kind and soft-spoken. I showed her camel chocolate — which she liked very much — skincare products and handbags also.”

As Zhang was picking up her shopping, Sinead Al Sibai, Vice-President Marketing, Dubai Duty Free, told us that Zhang was chosen to represent DDF because of the increasing number of Chinese visitors to the Dubai and shoppers that pass through the airport.

“The number last year was 450,000 Chinese visitors. This year it’ll be 650,000. Chinese [people] love to shop for fashion, for watches [and] skincare products,” said Al Sibai. “Also, Zhang is [the] number one [tennis player] in China. Tennis is becoming very important in China, particularly on the ladies side.”

Wozniacki walked in soon after, saying that she’d just landed from Doha where she had been playing the Qatar Open Final against Karolina Pliskova the previous evening, and that the Dubai Duty Free is one of her favourites places to shop. Wozniacki continued her good performance with a win against Daria Kasatkina on Monday at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

“One of the first things that I love to do [when in Dubai] is shop at the Dubai Duty Free. It’s some of the best shopping in the world and it’s the perfect place to find gifts for my friends and family,” said Wozniacki. “The stores always [have] good deals and they have everything I’m looking for. I do a lot of shopping in duty free shops, yes [because] I like bargains — it’s my speciality finding good deals. Today I got a watch [for my dad], a back pack [for my mother] and some make up for Serena [Williams] because she’s a good friend and I’m just having a little fun.”

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Caroline Wozniacki
follow this tag on MGNCaroline Wozniacki
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

SportUAE SportTennisDaily Deuce

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Caroline Wozniacki
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband