Wheelchair athletes set for battle royale

Cassidy out to get one over defending champ Smith at Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon

Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser
Britain’s JohnBoy Smith crosses the finish line to win the 2016 Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Canadian wheelchair athlete Josh Cassidy, the fastest man ever to complete a marathon anywhere in the world, will be out to dethrone defending champion JohnBoy Smith when the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon gets underway on January 20.

The 32-year-old Cassidy stormed the 2012 Boston Marathon in a world record time of 1h: 18m: 25s — a time that still stands to this day. He joins a strong field in Dubai including former champion Rob Smith along with JohnBoy Smith, winner of the wheelchair in 2016.

“It’s definitely the strongest line-up of wheelchair athletes in the history of the event,” said Event Director Peter Connerton.

“JohnBoy set a new course record last year and will no doubt be the favourite to make it two-in-a-row but with Cassidy also in the field, it promises to be a great race.”

Held under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, under the backing of the Dubai Sports Council, the Dubai Marathon will see more than 30,000 athletes compete across four divisions — the Marathon, the 10km Road Race, the 4km Fun Run and the Wheelchair Category.

Last year British athlete JohnBoy took the title in a course record 1h: 35m: 56s, with compatriot Rob Smith in second place in 2:02:17. Jordan’s Ali Abdallah Sawalmeh finished third in 2:23:00.

“I had heard a lot about the route but this was my first time on such a flat course. It’s a different kind of racing with no respite — but I can’t fault it and have to give the organisers a score of ten out of ten,” said the champion.

Unlike Dubai, the Boston course is one of many undulations and Cassidy will find it a different proposition from his world record track. But with three Paralympic Games and an extraordinary world record under his belt, he is sure to attract a great deal of interest. He will be joined by the Smiths, Spain’s Rafa Botello and Irishman Patrick Monahan in a powerful line-up.

Away from the road, Cassidy — like Smith — is a popular motivational speaker with a mantra of “there’s nothing I can’t do!”, having also filmed a stunt role for the recent DC Comics movie ‘Suicide Squad’, a move that continued to help grow awareness of the capabilities of wheelchair athletes.

“People don’t know how hard we train,” said Cassidy, the fourth fastest 5,000m wheelchair athlete in Paralympic Game history. “That’s what’s frustrating. We have elite guys from around the world in a sport that is arguably more competitive than some of the Olympic sports but it doesn’t get the same coverage.”

But while Cassidy may boast the world record, JohnBoy comes into the race as defending champion armed with a fortitude that makes him one of the best in the sport.

“No part of any course worries me,” he said. “I don’t find any course on earth intimidating. A well-trained athlete shouldn’t have to worry about any part of a course being hard. If there’s a hill, I’ll climb it. Any bend, I will take it. I have no doubts about myself or how I have trained — all bases are covered.”

The Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon is supported by the Dubai Sports Council, adidas, Dubai Eye 103.8FM, Sport 360, Masafi, Dubai Holding, Dubai Police and the RTA. Runners still looking to enter for the marathon, the 10km Road Race or the 4km Fun Run can still register online at www.dubaimarathon.org.

 

 

 

