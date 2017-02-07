Shaikh Hamdan sets up board of trustees for awards
Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, on Tuesday issued a resolution setting up the board of trustees for the Mohammad Bin Rashid Sports Creativity Awards.
The resolution stipulates that the board of trustees will be chaired by Mattar Mohammad Al Tayer, while Khalid Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi will serve as deputy chairman. Other members include Dr Hassan Mustafa Mousa (from Egypt), Mustafa Al Erfawi (Algeria), Dr Khalifa Rashid Al Sha’ali (UAE), Ahmad Mosaed Al Asimi (from Saudi Arabia) and Mona Darwish Bu Samra (UAE).
The resolution also named Moza Saeed Al Merri as Secretary-General of the award.
Mattar Al Tayer, chairman of the board, expressed his heartfelt thanks to Shaikh Hamdan and Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee and the Mohammad Bin Rashid Sports Creativity Award.
Al Tayer also thanked the board’s members for their efforts and hard work during the past four years to achieve the UAE leadership’s vision for the award.
He pointed out that change is a method for development, and that the new board includes a number of experienced and skilled youths, who will work with senior board members to achieve more accomplishments for the sports sector.