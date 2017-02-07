Shaikh Hamdan sets up board of trustees for awards

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shaikh Hamdan sets up board of trustees for awards

Mattar Mohammad Al Tayer named chairman of Mohammad Bin Rashid Sports Creativity Awards

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, on Tuesday issued a resolution setting up the board of trustees for the Mohammad Bin Rashid Sports Creativity Awards.

The resolution stipulates that the board of trustees will be chaired by Mattar Mohammad Al Tayer, while Khalid Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi will serve as deputy chairman. Other members include Dr Hassan Mustafa Mousa (from Egypt), Mustafa Al Erfawi (Algeria), Dr Khalifa Rashid Al Sha’ali (UAE), Ahmad Mosaed Al Asimi (from Saudi Arabia) and Mona Darwish Bu Samra (UAE).

The resolution also named Moza Saeed Al Merri as Secretary-General of the award.

Mattar Al Tayer, chairman of the board, expressed his heartfelt thanks to Shaikh Hamdan and Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee and the Mohammad Bin Rashid Sports Creativity Award.

Al Tayer also thanked the board’s members for their efforts and hard work during the past four years to achieve the UAE leadership’s vision for the award.

He pointed out that change is a method for development, and that the new board includes a number of experienced and skilled youths, who will work with senior board members to achieve more accomplishments for the sports sector.

More from

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Algeria
follow this tag on MGNAlgeria

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportMore UAE sport

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Dolderer looks to defend Red Bull title

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini