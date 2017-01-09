Mobile
‘Mohammad’s vision to inspire all Arab youth’

Jordanian football administrator Prince Ali recognised at Creative Sports Awards

  • Shaikh Hamdan presents the trophy to Prince Ali at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards iImage Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
  • Shaikh Ahmad gives away the award to Maroua Brahmi from Tunisia.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, presented Prince Ali Bin Al Hussain of Jordan with the Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award for Arab Sports Personality of the Year, in a ceremony at Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday.

The award recognised Prince Ali, President of the Jordanian Football Association and the West Asian Football Federation, for his efforts to rid international football of corruption when he ran for Fifa President last year.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, was also presented with the award for Local Sports Personality of the Year for his contribution to thoroughbred horseracing and local football in his role as chairman of Al Nasr Football Club. Collecting the honour on his behalf was his son Shaikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Also in attendance was Prince Ali’s sister Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain, wife of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee, along with Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Mattar Mohammad Al Tayer, Deputy Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and other sports officials.

Altogether 29 athletes, sports personalities, groups and institutions, were awarded in the ceremony, and Prince Ali said the honours would have a positive effect on sport in the region.

“This award which I and my colleagues have the honour of accepting today will motivate us to present more,” he said. “It’s an encouraging message to all Arab athletes and their supporters to be unique, and pioneers in their fields.

“It also motivates our young people by showing them what sport means, how it can help them realise their ambitions and send a message to the world at large.”

He went on to acknowledge the support of his family and the people of Jordan and reiterated his ambition to raise the profile of the country through sport. “All this wouldn’t have been possible without the confidence and trust of His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, his family, my Hashemite family and the people of Jordan.

“I also remember my father the late King Hussain of Jordan, who taught us the original and authentic values that necessitate working from an early age to serve others and to help them realise their dreams.

“I will never forget the characters and personalities that have left an impact on my own lifetime, specifically High Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, he is always giving me advice.

“And Her Highness Princess Haya, who has always stood by my side under all circumstances as a beloved sister and athlete.

“In the field of football, I have been influenced by late Egyptian coach Mahmoud El Gohary,” who coached Jordan for six years. “And all Jordanian athletes.

“I have wanted to serve them to help them realise their own ambitions and raise the banner of Jordanians on the Asian and International level.

“Shaikh Mohammad, with his personality, vision and achievements is a symbol and model to be followed by all Arab youth in all different walks of life.

“Therefore I tell you it’s a great honour to be recognised by these awards in the name of Shaikh Mohammad. My thanks and gratitude go to this event in this, the city of innovation in the Arab world and the world at large, Dubai. My thanks and gratitude also go to its visionary leadership.”

 

Fact Box

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award winners

Roll of honour

Local personality of the year- Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, thoroughbred racing and local football

Arab personality of the year - Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan, international football

Arab athlete award - Ahmad Abu Ghaush, taekwondo Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist from Jordan, and Fehaid Al Deehani, shooting Rio 2016 gold medallist from Kuwait

Arab referee award - Ahmad Koura, Egypt, archery

Arab coach award - Ali Al Zahrani, Saudi Arabia, karate

Arab team award - Royal Endurance team of Bahrain

Arab organisation award - Shaikha Al Thani, from the Shaikha Al Thani Charity for Underpriveleged Children (SATUC)

Athletes to have achieved outstanding success - Inas Boubakri, Tunisia, fencing, Marwa Amri, Tunisia, wrestling, Hedaya Malek, Egypt, taekwondo, Sarah Samir, Egypt, weightlifting - all four won bronze medals in their respective sports at Rio 2016.

Local administration award - Naser Mohammad Al Tamimi, UAE Wrestling, Judo and Kick Boxing Federation

Local referee award - Khamis Al Shamsi, Fifa Futsal referee

Local coach award - Esmail Al Jazeri, Equestrian champion jockey trainer

Local organisation award - UAE Paralympic Committee, won seven medals at Rio Paralympics

Local junior awards - Mai Al Madani, weightlifting, Abdullah Al Nuaimi, motorcycling, Rima Al Heloo, golf, Abdul Rahman Al Ketbi, taekwondo, Reem Al Shamaa, fencing, Mahra Al Rumaithi, chess.

Outstanding local athlete - Yousuf Mirza, cycling

Athlete to have overcome adversity - Maroua Brahmi, Tunisia, Rio 2016 Paralympic double gold medallist in club throw and shot put

Best applied scientific innovation - Mohannad Kamel, Iraq

International organisation award - Badminton World Federation, National Paralympic Association, British Paralympic Association

Outstanding media award - Arab States Broadcasting Union

