Jumeirah Golf Estates partners with Dubai Tour
Dubai: Jumeirah Golf Estates, hosts of the DP World Tour Championship, will partner the upcoming 2017 Dubai Tour, it was announced on Tuesday.
As part of the agreement, the Dubai Tour, which runs from January 31 to February 4, will pass through Jumeirah Golf Estates on the final day.
Teams will begin the Jumeirah Golf Estates section of the race at 1.50pm on February 4.
This is the fourth edition of the annual race and it will consist of five stages and 16 teams.
Spectators wishing to view the action can welcome the riders at the Al Fay Road entrance as they cycle towards the Clubhouse.
Last year it was revealed that sport has a direct economic impact of $421 million (Dh1.5 million) in Dubai and events like the DP World Tour Championship and the Dubai Tour are lead contributors to the sector.