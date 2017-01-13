Emirati jiu-jitsu stars strike gold
Abu Dhabi: Faisal Al Ketbi and Yahya Mansour Al Hammadi, the Emirati aces in jiu-jitsu, both struck gold in the opening day’s No-Gi competition in the iGrand Slam Abu Dhabi on Friday at the IPIC Arena.
Al Ketbi overcame Brazilian Marcos Costa in the black belt 83-kilogramme weight and Al Hammadi got the better of Tyler Edworthy in the brown belt 108kg Masters-1.
“It was a tactical fight as my opponent went for guard from the onset,” said Al Ketbi who won the final on the judges’ verdict for a more attacking approach and moves, after a scoreless deadlock.
“He [Costa] was waiting for me to make a mistake but I didn’t fall into that trap. I’m of course very pleased with the day’s work.
“I hope I can take this form forward for Saturday’s main Gi competition. Any competition in Abu Dhabi provides the local fighters the opportunity to compete against some of the best in the world.
“I cherish this opportunity too, to fight in front of the home fans. It is also important to be successful in a sport that’s gaining popularity in the country, particularly in Abu Dhabi, every passing year.”
Al Ketbi drew a first-round bye and won a unanimous points decision over another Brazilian Vinicius Almeida in the semi-finals.