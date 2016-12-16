Emirates board extends CEO East’s tenure

Abu Dhabi: Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has extended CEO David East’s tenure by three more years. East, who was donning a dual hat as the CEO of ECB and Abu Dhabi Cricket Club (ADCC), ends his four-year term with ADCC on December 22 and will be fully devoting his time to ECB.

“I have signed the new contract last week and I’m delighted to have done so,” said East during a chat with Gulf News.

“I’m delighted that the board has shown the confidence in me and I’m looking forward to their continuous support in taking UAE cricket forward,” added East, asserting that he is ‘very passionate’ about cricket here in the UAE and in its development.

“Over the last four years, I have developed a passion for this country and want to make sure that I put my heart and soul in what they have set out to achieve,” said East, who will be operating from the ICC Academy office in Dubai from the second week of January 2017.

East went on to reveal that he was leaving ADCC on good terms and will continue to ‘work extremely closely’ with them.

“We had got into a situation where I have been with the club for four years now. We are moving into a new phase of Emirates Cricket where I really need to focus much, much more.

“There was a natural line in the sand where we could draw in terms of me finishing at ADCC and taking on a wider role and focusing fully on ECB. It was very much a mutual decision,” revealed East.