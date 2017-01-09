Boubakri: ‘Awards show Arab women exist’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Boubakri: ‘Awards show Arab women exist’

Five female Rio 2016 Olympic medallists from MENA region honoured in ceremony

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Shaikh Ahmad presents the trophy to Tunisian fencer Ines Boubakri at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards in Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Tunisian fencer Ines Boubakri, who won Olympic bronze in the foil at Rio 2016, says winning a Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award shows that Arab women exist.

Boubakri, 28, is the daughter of 1996 Olympian foil and epeeist Henda Zaouali, and is married to French fencer Erwann Le Pechoux, 34, who won team foil silver for France in Rio.

She was one of five Arab women recognised in Monday’s award ceremony at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The others were fellow Olympic bronze medallists, Tunisian wrestler Marwa Amri, Egyptian taekwondoist Hedaya Malak, Egyptian weightlifter Sarah Samir, and double Paralympian gold medallist shot putter Maroua Brahmi from Tunisia.

“This shows that Arab women exist and they exist in all domains,” said Boubakri.

“I’m really proud of this award, proud for Arab and Tunisian women, and I hope young Arab women can take example of me and my colleagues.

“I want to tell them that nothing is impossible, if you want to do something just go on.

“I won’t lie to you, it has been hard to improve our place, but now we exist, we are here, and I hope we can achieve more.

“I want Arab women to be at all events and have their place, they deserve their place just as much as anyone else, because although cultures differ the mind is the same.”

Boubakri, who was one of a record six Arab female athletes to medal at Rio, added that the award would also motivate her personally for the future.

“This will help me achieve more, I’m preparing for the World Championships in July this year, and have started preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, I got bronze last time and now I really want to win gold.”

Male Arab Olympians Ahmad Abu Ghaush, the Jordanian Taekwondoist, and Kuwaiti shooter Fehaid Al Deehani, both of whom won gold in their fields at Rio, were also awarded on Monday, taking the number of Olympians present at the ceremony to seven.

“I’m so proud to be mentioned among these names,” said Ghaush. “This award will support me for the future to get more good results.

“It’s very important for Arab sport to be recognised with these awards, the Olympics last year saw few Arab winners, but this award will support and encourage associations to prepare more for the future.

“This year is the World Cup and I want to be champion, step-by-step, year-after-year, I want to maintain my ranking because of Tokyo 2020.”

A total of 16 medals were won by nine Arab countries over eight sports during the Rio 2016 Olympics, three gold, four silver and nine bronze. Two aren’t official because Kuwait was suspended for political interference. Either way, this was still more than the 12 won at London 2012, three gold, two silver and seven bronze.

More from

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Tunisia
follow this tag on MGNTunisia
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait
Olympics
follow this tag on MGNOlympics
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportMore UAE sport

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Tunisia
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN
Olympics
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Nisha’s dream is to play a World Cup for UAE

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish