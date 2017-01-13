Mobile
Al Merri hopes home fans can help him achieve

Rider backs 10-year-old Sama Dubai, with whom he has an ‘awesome relationship’, to carry him through at Al Shira’aa Horse Show

Image Credit: Organisers
Abdullah Al Marri
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Abdullah Al Merri will be leading UAE’s challenge on Sama Dubai in the Show Jumping Grand Prix at the Al Shira’aa Horse Show at Al Forsan International Resort on Saturday.

Al Merri, after qualifying for the Grand Prix on Thursday, was quick to reveal that he is upbeat about his chances in front of home fans.

“The qualifying for the Grand Prix was the toughest part and that we have managed to do. Hopefully, we will carry the form into Saturday and do well,” said Al Merri adding that his ninth place performance in the three-star event a week ago had done a world of good to his confidence.

“The event before this was a three-star event and there we finished ninth. This is a four-star event but I’m pretty much confident of doing well,” added Al Merri, who is currently rated as the best in UAE, more so because of the horse he has by his side.

“Sama Dubai is a 10-year-old from FBH Stables and I have been with her since age four. We share an awesome relationship and we know each other very well. We have started with small jumps and have reached this level,” revealed Al Merri, who acknowledged that the horses that do well in competition of this stature are generally ones that are older than Sama Dubai.

“Yes, normally for these competitions you need a horse which is 11 or 12 years old but I know she is capable of doing that at 10. She has always responded well and risen to the challenge,” said Al Merri, who can qualify for the 2018 World Equestrian Games to be held in Tryon, North Carolina if he can put up an impressive performance here.

“It is important to do well and qualify. Being at home it serves as a huge plus. I don’t see any pressure. In fact doing well here would attract more people to the sport. It will be good to get strong backing from the home fans on Saturday,” said Al Merri, who is honing his skills under Alice Debany, the acclaimed rider from the US who also coached Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain, Wife of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, before her participation in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

“In this show I have got three of my riders Abdullah Al Merri, Ahmad Falaknaz and Arif Ahmad. At the moment Al Merri has got a horse that is definitely of great quality. Given the experience level I would like her to jump well here. My other riders don’t have horses of that level at the moment,” said Debany.

