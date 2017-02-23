Mobile
Abu Dhabi hosts FBMA International Show Jumping Cup 2017

Largest number of participating riders are from the UAE

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Over 120 riders from 19 countries will compete in the fourth edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy (FBMA) International Show Jumping Cup 2017 when it starts on Friday morning at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

The event will be held in six categories and competitions according to internationally-recognised classes and categories that determine obstacle height, course length and other factors.

Competing classes are available for female and male, local and international, young and adult riders.

Shining names in the world of equestrian from the Middle East region, Europe and America will take part in the two-day competition, including representation from Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt. Riders from Great Britain, France, Poland, Denmark, the United States of America, Canada and Ireland will also be present, in addition to Austria, Germany, Portugal, Italy, Norway, Puerto Rico and Spain.

The largest number of riders are the UAE nationals, with 42 participants across all six categories. In keeping with FBMA’s broader goals, the competition provides a special platform for women, who form the majority of Emirati participants.

A number of them have experienced successes at previous editions of the International Show Jumping Cup, such as Nadia Taryam, who competes for the Sharjah Women’s Sport Club and came second in the 2016 Medium Tour category.

Maitha Al Hajri is a 22-year-old Emirati show jumper with a number of local and international wins under her belt. Nadin Khalifa Al Maskari won first place at the Longines Small Tour category in 2014 and 2015.

Both days of the Cup will feature variations of the CSICH, CSIY, CSIJ, CSYH1*, CSIL2* and National Ladies’ categories.

This year, the event introduces for the first time the family-friendly Equestrian Village, an interactive activity zone full of fun and educational equestrian-themed games and events that engage visitors with the contemporary horse-riding disciplines, as well as Emirati equestrian traditions.

The fourth edition of the International Show Jumping Cup is held under the patronage of Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Chief Executive Officer of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Higher Council for Motherhood and Childhood and “Mother of the Nation”.

The Cup takes place with support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), the Emirates Equestrian Federation (EEF), the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), and the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC) and sponsored by Al-Shira’aa Stables, Longines, Healthpoint Hospital, Yas TV, Marriott Hotel Downtown, Etihad Airways, Majid and the Emirates Arabian Horse Society.

The event is free and open to the public, with competitions starting from 8.30am on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25.

