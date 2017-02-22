Zoran Mamic laments Al Ain’s lack of cutting edge in Zob Ahan draw

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Zoran Mamic laments Al Ain’s lack of cutting edge in Zob Ahan draw

Coach feels the dominant ‘Boss’ deserved victory in Group C opener

Image Credit: Courtesy: Al Ain Twitter
Omar Abdul Rahman of Al Ain (left) in action against Ehsan Pahlavan of Zobahan FC during match at the AFC Chapions League in Al Ain.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Zoran Mamic, the Al Ain coach, bemoaned his side’s profligacy after the Boss drew their opening AFC Champions League game 1-1 with Zob Ahan on Tuesday evening.

Jerry Bengtson gave the Iranians the lead against the run of play in the 57th minute at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium when he slid in to score from close range after Al Ain had failed to turn their dominance into goals.

But central defender Esmail Ahmad saved a point for the Boss in their Group C opener when he rose highest to meet Bandar Mohammad’s corner and powered a header past Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri in the Zob Ahan goal.

It was scant consolation for last year’s ACL runners-up, though.

“When we see what happened through the 90 minutes on the pitch, I’m not happy with the result,” said Mamic, Al Ain’s recently appointed successor to Zlatko Dalic.

“My team deserve victory, my team deserve the three points, especially in the first half when we played very good football and controlled the game. But football is played for goals and we didn’t score.”

Elsewhere in Group C, Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli beat Bunyodkor — who entertain Al Ain next Tuesday — 1-0 at home.

Meanwhile, captain Esmail Mattar said there were plenty of positives his Al Wahda side could derive from their first match in the ACL group stage in six years despite a 2-1 defeat to Al Rayyan on Tuesday night.

The Abu Dhabi outfit battled bravely against the Qatar Stars League champions in their Group D opener at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, and were unlucky not to return with a point after Ahmad Al Hammadi’s strike was ruled out for offside.

Gonzalo Viera put the hosts ahead after 13 minutes but the lead was cancelled out by a Rim Chang-woo equaliser 10 minutes before the break. Victor Caceres scored the winner for Michael Laudrup’s side on the hour-mark.

Al Rayyan lead the group after the first round of matches following the 1-1 draw between Persepolis of Iran and Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal.

Al Wahda host Persepolis next Tuesday evening and Mattar praised his side for a “hugely satisfying opening game”, with many of Javier Aguirre’s side making their ACL debuts.

“We have a lot of youngsters playing at this level for the first time and I thought, as a team, we did pretty well for a first game and playing away,” he said. “I think we can take a lot of positives from this game. We had our chances but we couldn’t make it count. However, after this performance I would like to think we can improve for the next [game].”

 

 

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
AFC Champions League
follow this tag on MGNAFC Champions League
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportFootball

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
AFC Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In UAE Sport

Svitolina and Sevastova ease into semis

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen