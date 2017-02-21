Mobile
Olaroiu lauds heroic Red Knights

Coach delighted as Diop double sees Al Ahli almost back to their 2015 best

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Players of Al Ahli FC (UAE) celebrate after scoring the goal against Esteghlal FC (Iran), during the AFC Champions League 2017 at Al Rashid Stadium, Al Ahli Club, Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Al Ahli coach Cosmin Olaroiu branded his side heroes after their 2-1 Asian Champions League (ACL) group phase opening win at home to Iran’s Esteghlal on Monday.

Makhete Diop, who joined from Al Dhafra last month, scored twice on his ACL debut at the tail end of either half to cancel out Omid Ebrahimi’s 74th minute equaliser.

It marked Al Ahli’s first return to Asia since their 1-0 ACL final defeat to China’s Guanghzhou Evergrande in 2015, which was their best run in Asia in six previous appearances.

“We showed roughly the same determination and persistence as 2015, but I was surprised because we hadn’t played at the same level coming into this match,” said Olaroiu of his team, who are currently second in the UAE’s Arabian Gulf League, nine points behind leaders Al Jazira with seven games remaining.

“The players have been through many problems but they forgot that and played with resolve and determination,” he said in reference to last month’s complete boardroom overhaul at the club.

Everton Ribeiro’s corner came off a visiting defender and was helped over the line by Diop’s follow-up in first half stoppage-time.

The visitors scored against the run of play when Ebrahimi volleyed in a cross with 16 minutes to spare.

But Diop popped up before the end to nod in Ribeiro’s cross on 90 minutes to secure the victory.

“After receiving the goal I thought a draw wouldn’t be fair for our level, but the win was fair and we deserved the victory for our efforts.

“We didn’t make any mistakes and our players demonstrated once again that they truly are heroes. We continue to compete under any circumstances.

“After four years with the team I was surprised by their level and fight today,” added the Romanian, who joined from Al Ain in 2013.

Esteghlal have been to four Asian finals winning twice in 1970 and 1991, and were expected to dominate following a run of six wins across all competitions, which places them third in the Iranian league, 10 points behind leaders Persepolis and a point behind second-placed Tractor Sazi with eight games to spare.

However that run of six wins was stopped by Al Ahli, who have now won four on the bounce in all tournaments.

“We have young players that lack experience,” said Esteghlal coach Ali Reza Mansourian. “We could have levelled the tie but that inexperience showed towards the end.”

In Group A’s other game, Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun beat Uzbekistan’s Lokomotiv Tashkent 1-0 at home courtesy of a 67th minute strike from Talal Al Absi. Next up Al Ahli face Lokomotiv in Tashkent on February 27.

