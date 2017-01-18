Mabkhout looking to set record straight against Al Wahda

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mabkhout looking to set record straight against Al Wahda

Al Jazira striker keen to show recent 6-0 cup hammering versus rivals was a one-off fluke

Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News Archives
Ali Mabkhout of Al Jazira celebrates after scoring against Al Wasl during the Arabian Gulf League football match held at Al Jazira stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Al Jazira striker Ali Mabkhout says his teammates are ready to avenge their recent President’s Cup hammering by Al Wahda when the two Abu Dhabi derby rivals meet again in the Arabian Gulf League on Thursday.

The Island may be one point clear at the top of the 14-team league table, but they looked less than competent when the Clarets thrashed them 6-0 in the cup quarter-finals earlier this month.

Mabkhout, who is second in the league top-scorer’s list with 15 goals this season, says his team are now ready to offer a timely response to fifth-placed Al Wahda at the Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium from 8pm.

“Beyond our loss in the last game, we have a good record against Al Wahda, and although we lost that confrontation we went on to win our last league game away to Al Wasl 3-2 on Friday; that will guide us,” said the UAE national team forward.

“The Island have a strong character to overcome any setback; we are only thinking about the next game and will try to maintain our current league run,” he said of Al Jazira’s six wins in the last seven league games.

“We are ready to deliver and will maintain focus towards providing the best possible performance, we’re not thinking about anything else but getting three points,” he added.

Clarets coach Javier Aguirre said his side were braced for a reaction.

“That last game was an accident and usually games between both sides are pretty close,” he said. “We are expecting a tough game, but are focusing on getting three points to build upon previous performances and compete for the title.”

Elsewhere on Thursday, from 5.05pm, Al Ain, who are a point behind Al Jazira in second, travel to third-from-bottom Emirates.

Al Ain went ahead of Al Jazira by a point after winning their game in hand 3-2 away to Hatta last week, but then they allowed Al Jazira to creep back in front at the weekend after being held to a 1-1 draw away to rock bottom Bani Yas on Saturday.

“We don’t have many options due to injuries and suspensions and have played successive games in a short space of time,” said Al Ain coach Zlatko Dalic. “But regardless of the circumstances that we face we are looking to get three points from Emirates.

“To compete for the title we have to bypass all circumstances and we are well aware our mission won’t be easy.”

Second-placed Al Ain will next host league-leaders Al Jazira in a rearranged top of the table clash on Monday.

Before that on Friday however, third-placed Al Wasl travel to eighth-placed Al Dhafra, and fourth-placed Al Ahli host sixth-placed Al Nasr.

Seventh-placed Al Shabab also entertain fourth-from-bottom Kalba, on Saturday.

And in the weekend’s other games, ninth-placed Sharjah will visit 10-placed Hatta on Friday and second-from-bottom Dibba are at home to bottom-of-the-league Bani Yas.

 

Fact Box

Arabian Gulf League table

P W D L F A Df Pts

Al Jazira 13 10 2 1 35 10 25 32

Al Ain 13 9 4 0 27 14 13 31

Al Wasl 14 9 2 3 33 13 20 29

Al Ahli 14 8 5 1 27 8 19 29

Al Wahda 14 6 6 2 29 15 14 24

Al Nasr 14 7 1 6 28 19 2 22

Al Shabab 14 5 6 3 13 15 -2 21

Al Dhafra 14 6 2 6 23 28 -5 20

Sharjah 14 4 3 7 17 26 -9 15

Hatta 14 4 3 7 14 27 -13 15

Kalba 14 3 3 8 13 24 -11 12

Emirates 14 1 3 10 15 26 -11 6

Dibba 14 0 6 8 10 31 -21 6

Bani Yas 14 1 2 11 10 38 -28 5

 

Arabian Gulf League fixtures

Thursday

Emirates — Al Ain, 5.05pm

Al Jazira — Al Wahda, 8pm

Friday

Hatta — Sharjah, 5.05pm

Al Dhafra — Al Wasl, 5.15pm

Al Ahli — Al Nasr, 8pm

Saturday

Dibba — Bani Yas, 5.05pm

Al Shabab — Kalba, 8pm

Monday

Al Ain — Al Jazira, 7.30pm

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGNArabian Gulf League

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportFootball

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In UAE Sport

Former Hearts striker Sow seals it for Emirates

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access