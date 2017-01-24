Mobile
Dukic replaces Rutten as boss at Al Shabab

Former La Liga winner at Valencia, who went on to coach Spanish club, joins until the end of the season

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Serbian coach Miroslav Dukic has taken charge of Al Shabab until the end of the season.

A statement on the club’s official twitter feed read: “The temporary committee for the management of the football club has officially hired Serbian coach Miroslav Dukic on a four month renewable contract.”

Dukic replaces Dutch coach Fred Rutten, who was sacked on Saturday after he picked up just one win in the past 10 games across all competitions. In a total 23 matches since taking charge in the summer, he won just nine games in all tournaments.

Rutten’s replacement Dukic made his name as a defender for La Liga sides Deportivo La Coruna and Valencia. As a player with Valencia he won La Liga in 2002 and was a losing finalist in the club’s two consecutive Champions League finals in 2000 and 2001. He went on to manage Valencia briefly in 2013.

His best achievement as a manager was to guide Serbia to the final of the Under-21 European Championship in 2007 where they lost to the Netherlands. He has also managed Partizan Belgrade, the Serbia senior team and Valladolid. He left his last club Cordoba in 2015.

