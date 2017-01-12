Mobile
Caio insists Al Wasl ready to resume winning run

Striker vows to throw everything into league effort after double cup exit

Image Credit: Courtesy: AGL
Caio Canedo
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Al Wasl striker Caio Correa said his side won’t buckle ahead of Friday’s top of the table clash at home to Al Jazira.

Just like Al Jazira, Al Wasl have crashed out of both the President’s Cup and Arabian Gulf Cup in the space of a week, and now they only have the Arabian Gulf League left to play for.

Al Wasl are third in the table level on 29 points with Al Jazira, who are only ahead of the Cheetahs in second on goal difference.

Al Ain leapfrogged both for first with a 3-2 win away to Hatta midweek and are now a point clear at the top.

But Al Wasl and Al Jazira will both be looking to move on from their recent double cup upsets to wrestle first position back from Al Ain’s grasp.

“We will not run away from our responsibility,” said Caio, whose side lost 4-2 to Sharjah in the President’s Cup quarter-finals last Wednesday, and 2-0 to Al Shabab in the Arabian Gulf Cup semis on Monday.

“We take responsibility for the past two defeats, we didn’t show the required form and wasted valuable opportunities to continue the positive results achieved since the start of the season.

“We must become more effective in everything we do, we bear a large part of the responsibility for our loss to Sharjah and Al Shabab, and now must focus on the league starting with Al Jazira.

“The players are determined to change the image of what appeared in the last two games, especially since the league is of great importance to us. Qualifying to the Asian Champions League with a top three finish has been our goal since the start of the season. We look to continue the strong performances shown in the first half of the season.”

Al Jazira coach Henk ten Cate said his side were also eager to make up for their recent cup exits, where they lost 6-0 to Al Wahda in the President’s Cup quarters and 1-0 to Al Ahli in the Arabian Gulf Cup semis.

“We are ready to face the spotlight and have great confidence in our ability to deliver a strong performance, although we’ve lost many players through injury and international commitments.”

Brazilian forward Leonardo who has joined Al Jazira from South Korea’s Jeonbuk Motors in the January transfer window is available to start this game after replacing compatriot striker Ailton Almeida.

“Leonardo is ready to participate and we are pleased he will be part of our options. He is a smart, talented and disciplined player and will provide us with more technical solutions.”

Elsewhere this weekend, first-placed Al Ain are away to bottom of the league Bani Yas on Saturday and fourth-placed Al Ahli travel to third from bottom Emirates on Friday.

Fifth-placed Al Wahda are at home to ninth-placed Hatta and sixth-placed Al Nasr host eighth-placed Al Dhafra, both on Saturday.

Friday’s other games see seventh-placed Al Shabab visit 10th-placed Sharjah and 11th-placed Kalba host 13th-placed Dibba.

 

Fact Box

Arabian Gulf League fixtures

Friday January 13

Sharjah - Al Shabab, 5.00pm

Emirates - Al Ahli, 5.00pm

Kalba - Dibba, 8.00pm

Al Wasl - Al Jazira, 8.00pm

Saturday January 14

Al Nasr - Al Dhafra, 5.05pm

Al Wahda - Hatta, 5.10pm

Bani Yas - Al Ain, 8.00pm

 

Arabian Gulf League table

P W D L Df Pts

Al Ain 12 9 3 0 13 30

Al Jazira 12 9 2 1 24 29

Al Wasl 13 9 2 2 21 29

Al Ahli 13 7 5 1 16 26

Al Wahda 13 5 6 2 13 21

Al Nasr 13 7 0 6 9 21

Al Shabab 13 5 5 3 -2 20

Al Dhafra 13 6 1 6 -5 19

Hatta 13 4 3 6 -12 15

Sharjah 13 4 2 7 -9 14

Kalba 13 2 3 8 -12 9

Emirates 13 1 3 9 -8 6

Dibba 13 0 6 7 -20 6

Bani Yas 13 1 1 11 -28 4

 

