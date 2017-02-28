Mobile
Al Jazira prioritise AGL over Asian Champions League

Coach Ten Cate, who fielded weakened team again, puts local leanings on record after second continental defeat

Image Credit: AFP
Esteghlal Khuzestan’s Vahid Sheikhveysi defends during an Asian Champions League Group B match against Al Jazira at Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium on Monday.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Al Jazira coach Henk ten Cate made it clear where his side’s priorities lie after their 1-0 defeat at home to Iran’s Esteghlal Khuzestan in the second round of Asian Champions League (ACL) group matches on Monday.

The Pride of Abu Dhabi are nine points clear at the top of the UAE’s domestic Arabian Gulf League table, with seven games remaining. And they would seemingly rather concentrate on that than the ACL where they are bottom of Group B, with two defeats from two, following last week’s 3-0 defeat away to Qatar’s Lekhwiya.

“I am 100 per cent sure if we play our regular team then this Iranian team is not a problem for us, but we are forced to make choices,” said Ten Cate.

“The Arabian Gulf League is most important. We are in a good position and we want to keep it that way.

“Can Al Jazira win the Asian Champions League? My answer is ‘no’. Can Al Jazira win the Arabian Gulf League? My answer is ‘yes’.

“I can understand if the supporters are disappointed, but I have to look to the possibilities we have.”

Despite their slow start in Asia, the Dutch former Barcelona assistant to Frank Rijkaard and ex-Chelsea assistant to Avram Grant, said there was still hope of qualifying to the next phase, a feat they have only achieved twice, having gone no further, in nine appearances.

“By the way, there are still four games to go [in Group B]. We still have a chance,” he added.

A flicked on throw-in enabled Aloys Nong to volley Esteghlal Khuzestan ahead on two minutes, and Beyt Saeed could have made it two on 59 minutes when his set piece came back off the bar.

Asian debutants Khuzestan went top of the group with this, their second victory, following last week’s 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia’s Al Fateh.

The match was a home tie for Khuzestan but was played on neutral turf in Muscat, Oman. Games between Saudi and Iranian clubs have been relocated due to political reasons.

Esteghlal Khuzestan coach Sirous Pourmousavi said: “I dedicate this win to the people of Khuzestan. We can only play against who we have in front of us and if Al Jazira wanted to rest some of their players, it’s their problem.”

In Group B’s other game on Monday, Al Fateh were held 2-2 at home to Lekhwiya. Lekhwiya are second in the group behind Khuzestan, while Al Fateh are third.

