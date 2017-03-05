Al Jazira have best ‘title chance’ despite loss

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Al Jazira have best ‘title chance’ despite loss

Henk ten Cate upbeat after lead gets cut to six points

Image Credit: Courtesy: AGL
Second-placed Al Ahli rallied to win 2-1 at home against first-placed Al Jazira.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Al Jazira coach Henk ten Cate said his side still have the ‘best chance’ of winning the Arabian Gulf League despite having their lead cut to six points with six games remaining on Saturday.

Second-placed Al Ahli rallied to win 2-1 at home to first-placed Al Jazira, with Salmeen Khamis and Everton Ribeiro cancelling out Ali Mabkhout’s 68th opener on 76 and 85 minutes.

“Losing one game doesn’t mean we will lose confidence,” said Ten Cate. “With 12 points we will win the league, so it is open, but we still have the best chance.”

Al Ahli coach Cosmin Olaroiu held back from saying his side could catch Al Jazira in the run-in, but let it be known who he thought were the better side.

“Al Jazira are a good team, but all our players proved that they are the best in the league, whether they win the league or not,” he said.

Al Jazira now face another top of the table clash at home to third-placed Al Ain on Wednesday.

Al Ain are one point behind Al Ahli, following their 2-0 win over ninth-placed Hatta on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Danilo Asprilla and Ebrahim Diaky on 27 and 83 minutes.

Al Jazira will look to survive that second test so as not to have their lead trimmed any further. If they do come out unscathed they face a relatively easy final five games; away to Dibba, at home to Al Shabab, away to Hatta, and at home to both Al Nasr and Al Dhafra.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Al Wasl kept the pressure up on Al Ain, and dumped bottom-of-the-league Bani Yas deeper into the mire with a 4-3 win away to the strugglers on Friday. Al Wasl are level points with Al Ain but separated on goal difference as both sides fight for a top three finish thus Asian Champions League qualification.

Fifth-placed Al Wahda survived a similar scare 4-3 away to tenth-placed Kalba on Saturday.

Like sixth-placed Al Nasr, who beat Sharjah 1-0 at home on Friday, Al Wahda are ostensibly out of the race for a top three finish, but both sides could still qualify to the Asian Champions League by winning the President’s Cup, where they remain in the last four.

Al Wahda will play Sharjah and Al Nasr face Hatta in the semi-finals to be played on April 19 and 20, respectively.

Second-from-bottom Emirates lost 3-0 at home to seventh-placed Al Dhafra on Friday to plunge them deeper into relegation woes with Bani Yas. And third-from-bottom Dibba didn’t help matters for the bottom two by getting a 1-1 draw at home to eighth-placed Al Shabab on Saturday, to go level on points with Sharjah and Kalba.

Emirates are now five points off safety, and Bani Yas are six points deep, with six games remaining. Dibba, Sharjah and Kalba all face a nervous wait to confirm survival.

 

Results and standings

Arabian Gulf League:

Friday’s matches

Emirates 0 Al Dhafra 3

Al Nasr 1 Sharjah 0

Bani Yas 3 Al Wasl 4

Saturday

Kalba 3 Al Wahda 4

Dibba 1 Al Shabab 1

Al Ain 2 Hatta 0

Al Ahli 2 Al Jazira 1

Arabian Gulf League standings

P W D L F A GD Pts

1 Al Jazira 20 16 2 2 54 15 39 50

2 Al Ahli 20 13 5 2 41 13 28 44

3 Al Ain 20 13 4 3 41 24 17 43

4 Al Wasl 20 13 4 3 45 21 24 43

5 Al Wahda 20 8 7 5 40 29 11 31

6 Al Nasr 20 9 2 9 34 26 8 29

7 Al Dhafra 20 8 5 7 29 31 -2 29

8 Al Shabab 20 6 7 7 20 33 -13 25

9 Hatta 20 5 5 10 17 34 -17 20

10 Kalba 20 4 5 11 23 33 -10 17

11 Sharjah 20 4 5 11 19 35 -16 17

12 Dibba 20 3 8 9 19 38 -19 17

13 Emirates 20 3 3 14 22 40 -18 12

14 Bani Yas 20 3 2 15 21 53 -32 11

More from UAE Sport

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGNArabian Gulf League

filed under

GulfNewsSportUAE SportFootball

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Arabian Gulf League
follow this tag on MGN
 

Results and standings

Read More

Also In UAE Sport

Dubai Rhinos conquer Mammoths for Sloggers title

Sport Gallery

In pictures: Peshawar Zalmi win PSL

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza