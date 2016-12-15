Tasneem’s six wicket spell helps UAE sink Kenya

Humaira Tasneem

Sharjah: UAE skipper Humaira Tasneem led from the front with a deadly six-wicket spell to ensure a six-run win over Kenya in the UAE International women’s T20 Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It was UAE second successive win after defeating Malaysia by six wickets on the opening day of the tournament at Ajman Eden ground on Wednesday.

Speaking to Gulf News, Tasneem, who bowls leg spin said: “To be honest I am overwhelmed with my spell. I exploited Kenyan middle order batswomen’s weakness against spin. I bowled stump to stump and picked those wickets. I bettered my best spell for UAE (5 for 18) against the formidable Hong Kong side in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) women’s championship in 2013. The victory over Kenya is special as they are ranked 11th and to beat them is indeed special.”

Batting first, UAE posted 111 for eight with Natasha Michael top scoring with 27 runs. She hit four boundaries during her 33 ball knock before being run out. Roopa Nagraj too chipped in with 25 runs.

Chasing the total, Kenya were well placed at 50 for one before Tasneem ran through Kenya innings with a spell of six wickets for nine runs off her four overs. Mary Wambui scored 27 runs and Sharon Juma hit 24 runs in Kenya’s total of 105. In the first match of the day at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Kuwait scored an emphatic ten-wicket victory over Oman. Batting first, Oman were restricted to 87 for 7 in 20 overs. Except for Vaishali Jasrani, who scored a fighting 25 runs off 46 balls with three boundaries, none of the other batswoman could withstand Kuwait’s tight bowling.

Kuwait displayed their batting strength through their openers Priyada Murli who hit an unbeaten 28 off 20 balls with four boundaries and Maryam Omar’s unconquered 38 off just 23 balls with five boundaries and a six. Kuwait won the match in just 7.1 overs.

In another match at Ajman ground, Malaysia defeated Qatar by nine wickets. Qatar were bowled out for 52 in 19.1 overs. The destroyers of Qatar innings were Winifred Duraisingam with three wickets for two runs and Arianna Natasya with two wickets for 10 runs. Except for Divi Mishra (13) none of the Qatar batswoman reached double figures.

Malaysia won the match in 7.3 overs. Opener Christina Nina cracked an unbeaten 31 off 24 balls with five boundaries to ensure the victory.

Brief scores:

UAE bt Kenya by six runs. UAE 111 for 6 in 20 overs (Natasha Michael 27, Roopa Nagraj 25) Kenya 105 in 20 overs (Mary Wambui 27 Sharon Juma 24, Humaira Tasneem 6 for 9)

Malaysia bt Qatar by 9 wkts. Qatar 52 in 19.1 overs (Winifred Duraisingam 3 for 2, Arianna Natasya 2 for 10)

Kuwait bt Oman by ten wickets. Oman 87 for 7 in 20 overs (Vaishali Jesrani 25, Maryam Ashraf 2 for 8) Kuwait 90 for no loss in 7.1 overs (Priyada Murli 28n.o, Maryam Omar 38n.o)