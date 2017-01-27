Mobile
Anwar boosted by ICC ranking plays match winner

UAE win tri-nation series beating Hong Kong and Scotland

Image Credit: Supplied
Shaiman Anwar Butt
Gulf News
 

Dubai. Shaiman Anwar, who cracked yet another half century for the UAE to steer the team to a six-wicket triumph over Hong Kong and win the Tri nation series title, has climbed up the ranking in the International Cricket Council (ICC) players’ ranking. He is now ranked 23 along the side the world’s best Twenty20 batsmen.

Starting with a knock of 60 against Afghanistan in a T20 series in December 2016, Anwar hit 56 again against Afghanistan, then cracked 53 against Namibia and 52 against Afghanistan in the Desert T20 championship matches.

Speaking to Gulf News, Anwar said: “It feels nice to be among runs and I am happy my hard work is ensuring victory for the UAE. It’s a great honour to be in the ICC list which is made up of mainly professional cricketers. I have been able to achieve so much because Emirates Cricket Board provides professional training and due to it my fitness has also improved. I will work harder to remain consistent.”

In the tri-series match against Hong Kong, Anwar top scored with 50 after openers Rohan Mustafa (42) and Mohammad Qasim (41) put on a 76 runs partnership. UAE chased Hong Kong’s score of 178 in 48.5 overs. For the UAE, leg break bowler Imran Haider took four wickets for 25 well backed by Zahoor Khan with three wickets for 29 runs.

The UAE team, which was led by Mustafa, also defeated Scotland by four wickets. Scotland had posted 173 in 45.2 overs Haider and Zahoor were the chief destroyers claiming with three wickets each and Ahmad Raza chipping in with two wickets.

The UAE reached the target in 41.5 overs through Mohammad Usman’s 45 runs and Adnan Mufti’s unbeaten 43 with Mohammad Naveed chipping in with 30 runs.

 

Brief scores:

UAE bt Scotland by four wickets Scotland 173 in 45.2 overs (Richie Berrington 50, Kyle Coetzer 30, Imran Haider 3 for 36, Zahoor Khan 3 for 17, Ahmad Raza 2 for 19) UAE 174 for 6 in 41.5 overs (Mohammad Usman 45, Adnan Mufti 43n.o, Mohammad Naveed 30)

UAE bt Hong Kong by 6 wickets. Hong Kong 178 in 48.5 overs (Nizakat Khan 93, Imran Haider 4 for 25, Zahoor Khan 3 for 29) UAE 175 for 4 in 38.1 overs (Rohan Mustafa 42, Mohammad Qasim 41, Shaimon Anwar 50).

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Afghanistan
uae cricket team

