Wozniacki, Svitolina walk away with positives

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Wozniacki, Svitolina walk away with positives

New champion from Ukraine pleased after solid week of tennis

Image Credit: AP
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine poses with the trophy after emerging champion in the women’s singles in Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki feels she could walk away with her head held high even after going down to Elena Svitolina in the women’s final late on Saturday.

Chasing a second crown in Dubai, the Danish player went down 4-6, 2-6 in an hour and 28 minutes as Svitolina landed her sixth, and first-ever major title, on the WTA Tour.

“I think I’m playing great tennis. I’m excited for the rest of the season. Hopefully I can stay healthy and that’s the main thing,” Wozniacki reflected after the defeat.

“I can take a lot of positives with me from this week and move forward. I’m hoping for a good season,” the 26-year-old added.

After two meetings between the two, the record now stands 2-0 in favour of Svitolina. The first time they met was in Miami last season where the Ukrainian saved three match-points to win in three sets. “I’m going to take a few days off and start practicing mid-next week and start getting ready for Indian Wells,” Wozniacki said.

Dubai’s latest champion Svitolina, who was scheduled to leave for Kuala Lumpur late on Sunday, was thrilled with her first-ever Premier 5 crown after five smaller titles she won earlier. “But of course those small titles, it was just building, and then it was like, ‘come on, you need to try to take those good things from small tournaments that you win and play very consistent into the big tournaments and big matches’,” Svitolina said.

“The main thing lies in the consistency. So I’m very happy now that I could play a great week, some very solid tennis. Of course, there have been some downs, but the way I recovered, I’m really happy the way I did it,” the 22-year-old added.

Wozniacki, meanwhile, is in for a relatively easy time till the US Open as she needs to defend a mere 145 points. “If I play this well as I have, then it’s just a matter of time before I really make that big step up the rankings. I have already done a big step these two weeks, getting closer to where I want to be and I think that’s key,” she added.

“Basically I have nothing to defend until the US Open, so I guess that’s the positive thing about last year,” she smiled.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Caroline Wozniacki
follow this tag on MGNCaroline Wozniacki

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Caroline Wozniacki
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Federer breezes through on Dubai opening night

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat