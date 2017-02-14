Wozniacki ready to reclaim Dubai title

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Wozniacki ready to reclaim Dubai title

Dane has fought her way back into contention after injury-hit 2016 season

Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Caroline Wozniacki believes she could be on track to reclaim the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship title she first won six years ago, despite facing a stellar field featuring seven of the world’s top-10 in next week’s tournament, which starts on Sunday.

The former World No.1 endured a challenging 2016 as an ankle injury suffered during practice forced the 26-year-old Dane to miss the entire European clay court season, including the French Open.

She was then hindered by an arm injury during the American hard court season and, by the time she reached the US Open, her ranking had slumped to World No.74.

However, the final Grand Slam of the year resulted in a dramatic turn in fortunes for her as she advanced to the semi-finals.

Her inspiring run was halted only by eventual champion Angelique Kerber, and she went on to not only win Tokyo, beating World No.4 and defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska in the semis, but also Hong Kong as she claimed the 25th title of her career.

Now back in the top 20, she has not quite reached the same level so far in 2017, with quarter-finals in Auckland and Sydney and a third round loss to Johanna Konta at the Australian Open. But her confidence remains high.

“I’m just trying to find my footing this year,” she said. “I feel like I have been playing some good tennis, and I’m feeling confident and good about this year. I’m looking forward to the season. It’s a better start than last year. I feel really good body-wise and mentally, which is huge for me. I played really well at the end of last year. Probably some of the best tennis I have ever played, so that was great.”

Her physical well-being is the result of some changes she has made, both with her off-court work and her entourage.

“I guess I’m not a spring chicken anymore,” she said. “Sometimes less is more. But I have really focused on some main parts of my game and really worked hard and tried to prepare as best as I can. For the first time in a long time, [during] the whole off-season I didn’t have any problems. I changed my practice quite a bit, probably spent more time on court than I have in a long time and less time in the gym.

“That was a big change for me, because I have worked so hard on my fitness and trying to prevent injuries, but at the end of the day I think I sometimes need to ease off a little bit. And now I have a full-time physio with me all the time, which has really helped me. I get treatment every day, to keep on top of my body and help me recover. I think that’s actually the main thing for me right now, to always do my best to make sure that my body is fit and healthy.”

Among those challenging Wozniacki for the title will be World No.2 and current US Open champion Angelique Kerber, 2017 Brisbane winner Karolina Pliskova, WTA Finals champion Dominika Cibulkova, World No.6 and former Dubai winner Agnieszka Radwanska, reigning French Open champion Garbine Muguruza, three-time Dubai finalist and current Moscow champion Svetlana Kuznetsova and 2017 Sydney champion Johanna Konta.

Action gets under way first with the WTA event on February 19, followed by the ATP World tour event from February 27. The ATP line-up includes World No.1 Andy Murray; Australian Open champion and seven-time Dubai winner Roger Federer; Dubai defending champion, winner of three Grand Slams and world number three Stan Wawrinka; two-time Dubai finalist Tomas Berdych and World No.9 Gael Monfils.

Tickets are available from the box office at Dubai Tennis Stadium from 9am to 9pm daily and are also available online through http://www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com/en/tickets for more information visit www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Caroline Wozniacki
follow this tag on MGNCaroline Wozniacki
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer
French Open
follow this tag on MGNFrench Open
Simona Halep
follow this tag on MGNSimona Halep
Australian Open
follow this tag on MGNAustralian Open

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Caroline Wozniacki
follow this tag on MGN
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGN
French Open
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

Daily Deuce: 10 greatest female tennis players

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa