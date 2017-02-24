Wozniacki believes things look bright for CiCi

Catherine Bellis in action against Caroline Wozniacki.

Dubai: Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki has predicted a bright future on the WTA Tour for American teen Catherine ‘CiCi’ Bellis.

The 17-year-old gave it her best shot against Wozniacki in their quarter-finals late on Thursday, but went down valiantly 3-6, 2-6 to a superior and experienced opponent.

But Bellis’s swift play and shot-making left Wozniacki impressed. “I think it’s hard as a youngster to make your mark. You have the players with a lot of experience, you have other young players that are hitting really hard and on a good day can beat anyone,” Wozniacki remarked.

“You know, it’s a big mix, but I think someone like CiCi has a great game. She takes the ball on the rise. She’s pretty quick on her feet, and I think that will bring her far. She’s definitely going to gain experience over the next couple of years. This year, for her, I think, is going to be easier than next year because she has no pressure. Everything that she wins is going to be a plus,” the 26-year-old Dane added.

The going may get tough perhaps next season when the American will need to defend her points. “Next year, having to defend that and people starting to know her, will be a little tougher,” Wozniacki said.

“But I have no doubt that she’s going to come up out and just get better from that. She seems like a hard worker. I’m excited to see what the future holds for her,” she added.

The former world number one, who reigned at the top of women’s tennis for 67 weeks in 2000 and 2001, had a word of advice for the fast-improving American player. “I think it’s very important for her to stay grounded, especially because there will always be ups and downs,” Wozniacki suggested.

“And especially if they are starting to go through a little bit of a tough time, the fact that she’s very positive and keeps going through her game plan, I think that will help her a lot,” she added.

CiCi, on her part, promised to return to Dubai next year, but after putting in some hard work to improve her game. “I think my first-serve percentage was pretty low today, and I definitely need to work on that. It was a good tournament overall, but I think just stay with trying to consistently play well and win. Just keep working hard,” Bellis said.

“For sure, I will be returning next year,” she promised.