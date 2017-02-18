Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Vesnina banks on ‘home support’

Russian glad to have her parents rooting for her as she eyes improvement in rankings this season

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Elena Vesnina started 2016 outside of the top-100, but reached a career-high No.16 in the first week of November with her first-ever Wimbledon semi-final appearance.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Russia’s Elena Vesnina is pinning her hopes on some ‘home support,’ including her parents, as she embarks on a mission to register a huge improvement in her fortunes in 2017.

Making her tenth visit, the 30-year-old’s best performance in Dubai was a 2009 quarter-final loss to Kaia Kanepi and a doubles final with partner Sania Mirza in 2012 when the duo lost in straight sets to Liezel Huber and Lisa Raymond.

“It is nice to return to Dubai where I have had some great moments and some great wins. I love being here and I am really looking forward to play my first match here this year,” Vesnina told Gulf News after the customary draws ceremony held at The Majlis at the Aviation Club on Saturday.

“The weather has been a bit tricky at the moment as we experienced a sand storm yesterday followed by a cloudy outlook today. Let’s hope it is a bit sunny and warm during the next few days,” she added.

Vesnina has always managed to fire up her game drawing on the large number of Russian fans who turn up for the annual event. A huge motivation, however, was the arrival later in the evening of her parents Sergey and Irina from Moscow. Worried due to a minor glitch with the ticketing, Vesnina took a quick moment off before returning to the interview after sorting out the ticket issue.

“I am excited about my parents flying in. I am really waiting for them to arrive. For me, it is a huge motivation to have both of them here. It is always a strength to have them around whenever I can as I hardly get enough of both at the same time,” Vesnina said.

Vesnina’s father, who also doubles up as her coach, was here when she lost to China’s Shuai Peng exactly two years back. “Having them is the best support I have when I am on court. I am anxiously waiting for my parents,” she said.

Vesnina married businessman Pavel Tabuntsov in November 2015.

Considered a late bloomer, Vesnina witnessed a transformation in her game after her marriage. Starting 2016 outside of the top-100, she managed to reach a career-high No.16 in the first week of November with her first-ever semi-final appearance at Wimbledon.

Naturally, the lanky Russian is now hoping she can carry forward her form and advance a few steps up in the rankings. “Hopefully this season will be good for me as well. I have done a lot of hard work, physically, running, jogging, getting into shape and biking during the pre-season back home. I hope all this will come together and I am looking forward to this year to improve my ranking and my game,” she said.

“The start of 2017 could have been better, but it is tough to predict how one is going to start a season. I am slowly getting back my form, trying to feel the ball a little bit better and trying to get some more good wins,” Vesnina added.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGNWimbledon
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

5 ways to win the fashion game at Ladies’ Night

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring