Venus says no end in sight to playing career

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Venus says no end in sight to playing career

Resilient American, 36, fancies another Olympics with sister Serena

Gulf News
 

New York: Seven-times grand slam winner Venus Williams, fresh off an inspirational run to the Australian Open finals at age 36, sees no end in sight on the tennis court, even envisioning another Olympics alongside her sister Serena.

The American former world number one’s on-court form has been nothing short of remarkable considering she was diagnosed in 2011 with the debilitating Sjogren’s syndrome, but Williams said that will not bring an end to her career.

“I’m planning on playing tennis for a very long time yet,” Williams said in a telephone interview on Friday. “That dream is still going strong.” Since being diagnosed with Sjogren’s, an autoimmune disease that causes fatigue and joint pain and forced her to withdraw from the 2011 US Open, Williams had to rebuild her career and re-evaluate her lifestyle.

Rather than throw in the towel on one of the sport’s great careers, Williams took on a new diet, exercise regimen and managed to come back and play at a high level.

“Sjogren’s is something that stays around, hangs around in your body and tries to take over but that’s not how I see it. I’m running the show,” said Williams, who is promoting a #StrengthHasNoGender campaign by Brawny paper towels during Women’s History Month.

“It’s definitely challenging, but it’s mind over matter for me to be able to live the life I want to live regardless.” Undaunted, by 2012 she teamed up with Serena to win their fifth Wimbledon women’s doubles crown, and later that year won a third Olympic doubles gold in London with her sister, adding to her own singles gold claimed from the 2000 Sydney Games.

Williams, who rose from the cracked, public hard courts of Compton, California, as an African American woman to world number one by the age of 21 in a largely white sport, relishes the tests still to come.

“I personally love a challenge and challenges motivate me,” said Williams, who won the last of her seven grand slam titles in 2008.

“I don’t like to go to bed at night knowing that I haven’t done my utmost to overcome any challenge that I’ve faced.” Williams takes pride in breaking down barriers.

“Playing tennis, (my sister and I) were definitely very different for tennis at the time and that definitely broke down a lot of barriers,” said Williams.

“It’s wonderful to see all kinds of people and all kinds of women playing tennis at all ages. So that’s been a highlight for us, to see that happen.” Next up for Williams will be the March 6-19 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, where she and Serena endured racial taunts in 2001 leading them to boycott the event for nearly 15 years.

Off the court, Williams owns a fashion design business, an interior decorating company and with Serena is a limited owner of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins but is not yet ready to give all of her attention to those endeavours.

“There’s still a lot of time to do a lot of things on and off the court,” said Williams, who is ranked 13th in the world.

Asked if there might be another chase for Olympic glory at the 2020 Games in Tokyo with sister Serena, Venus said: “That’s my absolute dream. I have a dream partner.

“I would love that.”

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
NFL
follow this tag on MGNNFL
Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGNWimbledon
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGNSerena Williams
Olympics
follow this tag on MGNOlympics

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
NFL
follow this tag on MGN
Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGN
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGN
Olympics
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

I am going to remember it lifelong: Querrey

Sport Gallery

In pictures: Peshawar Zalmi win PSL

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job