Uncle Toni to quit Nadal’s team next season

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Uncle Toni to quit Nadal’s team next season

Champion’s mentor to focus on their academy in Mallorca

Gulf News
 

Madrid: Rafael Nadal’s uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year’s ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player’s entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.

The 55-year-old has been with the 14-times grand slam champion since before the Spaniard broke into the big-time by winning the French Open as a teenager in 2005.

Two weeks after watching his nephew lose in five sets to Roger Federer in the Australian Open final, Toni Nadal told Il Tennis Italiano website that after this season he wants to concentrate on training emerging players.

“From next year, I will no longer follow Rafael on the circuit but will dedicate myself exclusively to our academy,” he said, referring to the Rafa Nadal Academy which opened last October in Mallorca.

“The relationship with my nephew has always been excellent, in all these years we have never had periods of crisis,” he said, but added that he has felt increasingly sidelined since Carlos Costa became Nadal’s manager and as the player’s father has become more involved.

“The truth is that every year I am making fewer decisions, to the point that I won’t be deciding anything any more!”

Former World number one and fellow Mallorcan Carlos Moya joined Nadal’s coaching staff this season, hoping to help revive the player’s career after two injury-plagued years.

Nadal, without a grand slam title since winning the French Open for a ninth time in 2014, withdrew from last year’s tournament and missed Wimbledon because of a wrist injury.

— Reuters

More from Tennis

tags from this story

Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGNRafael Nadal
Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGNWimbledon
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGN
Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGN
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGN
french open

Also In Tennis

Wozniacki ready to reclaim Dubai title

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Dubai’s landlords sweeten rental offers

Dubai’s landlords sweeten rental offers

Manager accused of molesting co-worker

Manager accused of molesting co-worker

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Chief minister aspirant Sasikala convicted

Chief minister aspirant Sasikala convicted