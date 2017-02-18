Top official backs UAE tennis to net winners

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Top official backs UAE tennis to net winners

Dr Al Nuaimi hails sports policy being pursued by the country

Gulf News
 

Dubai: A former board member from the governing body of tennis in the UAE has expressed full faith in the sport system in place in the country, holding the view that it will eventually promote a surge in sporting talent across the UAE.

Dr Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister for Development and Infrastructure, who made time to play tennis with a group of special needs sportsmen as part of the UAE Sports Day on Thursday, confided that the system adopted by the UAE sports sector will reap fruits in the near future.

Dr Al Nuaimi handed out the winners trophies to Belgium and Belarus after they successfully defended their titles in the men’s and women’s categories at the 23rd Nations Cup tennis tournament that concluded at Al Nasr Leisureland (ANL) last week.

Belgium won 2-1 against the Philippines, who finished runners-up for the second straight year, while Belarus finished with an unbeaten record after beating Philippines ‘A’ in their last round-robin fixture in the women’s competition.

A major part of Thursday evening had been earmarked for various tennis activities involving special needs sportsmen from Al Thiqah Club, Sharjah. Dr Al Nuaimi mixed around freely with the sportsmen and even played a few games of mini tennis at the ANL courts.

“Sport unifies everyone, and it is this quality that can further aid our country’s push towards excellence in every sphere, especially in sports,” Dr Al Nuaimi told Gulf News.

“I believe in our wise leadership that has set a series of challenges before us, and I am certain the UAE will be in a strong position in every sport in the future. As far as tennis goes, things will not be too different as we have the next crop of young players coming through to take over from long-serving players like Omar [Behroozian] and Mahmoud [Nader],” he added.

“It is no secret that to make any sport grow one needs the introduction of young blood. We have done all that we can during our playing days. This is time for the younger generation to take over so that sport can see continuity and development. We need to keep this momentum going,” Dr Al Nuaimi observed.

“What we really need is to engage families by letting them know that tennis is a family-oriented sport and that is safe. I feel we are starting a new movement with the hope that many more youngsters will join in, and that, in turn, will make us very happy,” he added.

More from Tennis

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsSportTennis

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tennis

5 ways to win the fashion game at Ladies’ Night

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring